TV tonight: our highlights for Thursday 7th May

VE Day is commemorated 75 years on with a tribute to songbird Vera Lynn

Dame Vera Lynn’s remarkable life is celebrated, Michelle Keegan and the Brassic crew return and the First Dates Hotel greets more of love’s hopefuls. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Brassic, 10pm, Sky One

A breakneck chase kicks off the action as Vinnie (Joe Gilgun) and his mates, including Erin (Michelle Keegan) and Dylan (Damien Molony), return for a second series of the riotous comedy drama. Having faked his own death, Vinnie is reluctant to resurface but soon finds himself roped into robbing a travelling circus. John Thomson plays wonderful boozy clown Mr Popov. A fab cast, with plenty of punch and buckets of swearing! ★★★★★ TL

Dame Vera Lynn: We’ll Meet Again, 7.30pm, BBC1 (not Wales)

At times of national crisis Vera Lynn’s iconic song We’ll Meet Again has had a galvanising effect on the nation, in wartime or now in our current crisis (a new video was released last month). This film – a re-edited version of a 2017 one which marked Dame Vera’s 100th birthday – sees the Forces’ Sweetheart look back over her life with her daughter. Old photos and archive film show how her music brought together the nation then – and is still uniting the country today, 80 years on. ★★★★ JL

First Dates Hotel, 9pm, C4

“I don’t think I am what every woman wants,” admits antiques dealer Alex, 24. A traditional sort of chap, his date is Hannah, 26, an opera singer who, as luck would have it, is looking for a quintessential English gent. Peas in a pod Josie, 45, and Martin, 52, put a smile on each other’s faces, while Georgia and Rachael need to make a decision. Will the boys impress them, or do these two only have eyes for each other? ★★★★ JL

Best box set to watch

Ride Upon the Storm, two series (20 episodes), All4



The performances are superb in this riveting Danish drama centring on a dysfunctional family headed by philandering priest Johannes (The Killing’s Lars Mikkelsen), who begins to have doubts about his faith.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Wild Rose, Amazon Prime Video

Jessie Buckley has given stand-out performances on TV (including War & Peace and Chernobyl) and film (Beast and Judy) but it’s great to hear the I’d Do Anything runner-up really cut loose as wannabe country singer Rose-Lynn in this film scripted by The Nest writer Nicole Taylor. Fresh out of prison, Rose-Lynn has big dreams –but how is a working-class single mum from Glasgow going to get to Nashville?



If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Dame Vera Lynn: We’ll Meet Again, the story of the singer who kept morale high in this country’s darkest hour.

Happy viewing!