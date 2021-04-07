TV tonight: our highlights for Thursday 8th April

Britain's Brightest Celebrity Family is just one of the gems on today...

Anne Hegerty is on the search again for Britain’s Brightest Celebrity Family, more revealing royal secrets in The Queen Unseen, and A League of Their Own are on a road trip from Loch Ness to London. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

The Queen Unseen, 9pm, ITV

While the Queen may be recognised the world over, how well do we know the woman who has been sovereign for almost 70 years? This documentary looks behind the public image by sharing rare archive film, from footage of young Elizabeth playing with her father to clips of lovely off-duty moments from tours – including relaxing by a pool as Prince Philip struggles with a lilo! Meanwhile, experts look at body language and use lip-reading techniques to try to understand how she felt on the day she was crowned.

Britain’s Brightest Celebrity Family, 8.30pm, ITV

The new series begins with a battle of the radio and TV presenters as Vanessa Feltz and her family take on Matthew Wright and his nearest and dearest to see who is cleverest. The Chase’s Anne Hegerty asks the questions, with the winners making it through to the semi-final and the chance to win £25,000 for their chosen charity.

A League of Their Own: Loch Ness to London, 9pm, Sky One/NOW

They’ve travelled across America and Europe, but this year Freddie Flintoff and Jamie Redknapp will be racing the length of Britain. Guests including Andy Murray and Shaun Williamson drop in for some fun over the coming weeks, but this episode is all about survival. After a bracing swim in Loch Ness, the lads, and Road Trip alumni Jack Whitehall and Romesh Ranganathan, complete tasks set by SAS veterans James ‘Foxy’ Fox and Aldo Kane, including one where they must dodge sniper fire!

Bates Motel, seasons one to five, BBC iPlayer

The Good Doctor’s Freddie Highmore found US TV fame playing the young Norman Bates in this contemporary prequel to 1960’s Psycho. It explores the dark, twisted relationship between the teenager and his mother, Norma (Vera Farmiga).

Avengers Assemble, 10.45pm (times vary), BBC1

With solo shenanigans out of the way, the superheroes unite to take on an alien attack of catastrophic dimensions led by cunning Loki (Tom Hiddleston). Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) squabble between themselves before preparing for some blockbuster CGI battles. The sharp script keeps up with the action, as director Joss Whedon cranks it up to 11 to ensure this is as much fun as it can be. And it absolutely is.

Golf: The Masters from 2pm, Sky Sports Golf/NOW (highlights, 12.30am, BBC2)

