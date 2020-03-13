TV tonight: our highlights for Friday 13th March

Sport Relief is just one of the gems on today...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

A Question of Sport Relief, 10pm, BBC2

With a light dusting of comedy talent, this QoS fundraising special chaired by Sue Barker should be even more lighthearted than usual. Phil Tufnell and Matt Dawson are joined by Mel Giedroyc, Chris Kamara, Paddy McGuinness and Tom Davis.

Rating: ★★★★ SM

Sport Relief, 7pm, BBC1

Sweatbands and swimming hats at the ready as a host of stars including Gary Lineker, Paddy McGuinness, Emma Willis and Alex Scott present the fundraiser. The night features a hotly contested celebrity rowing race, Clash of the Channels. Sketches to look out for include a Line of Duty send-up in which a potentially corrupt cop (Jason Isaacs) could – maybe! – offer some clues about the identity of ‘H’, and famous Steves should beware as an assassin is on the loose in Killing Steve. Meanwhile, the appeal films showcase Sport Relief’s wonderful work tackling everything from homelessness to child poverty in the UK and across the world.

Rating: ★★★★★ CC

How Healthy is Your Gut?, 8pm, C4

The organisms that live in the human gut help us to digest food, absorb vitamins and stay healthy. Sabrina Grant fronts this fascinating one-off lifting the lid on recent research by getting six volunteers with dodgy guts to try out various therapies, from bone broth to a 10-night ayurvedic detox.

Rating: ★★★★ SM

Lost Girls, Netflix

This poignant true-crime drama looks at the investigation into the unsolved case of the Long Island Serial Killer, who is believed to have murdered up to 16 people, mostly female sex workers, over a period of 20 years. The drama focuses on single mum-of-three Mari Gilbert (Amy Ryan), who reports her 24-year-old daughter, Shannan, missing in 2010. Police inaction causes Mari to take matters into her own hands… But then multiple bodies are found near a gated community, where Shannan made a frantic 911 call. Will Mari find out what happened to her daughter?

Rating: ★★★★ RM

Wild Cuba: A Caribbean Journey, 8.30pm, BBC2

Colin Stafford-Johnson’s gentle Irish accent and the salsa-tinged soundtrack have put a fresh spin on the traditional wildlife show. Now, this very short, very sweet series concludes with another hour of stunning visuals, starting with turtles hauling themselves up the beach to lay their eggs. And from there it’s inland to the teeming forests, underwater into limestone caves and then on to meet the Cuban garfish, which can breathe air if it needs to.

Rating: ★★★★ SM

Best box set to watch

White House Farm, ITV Hub – six episodes, available now

Freddie Fox gives a career-best performance as Jeremy Bamber in this chilling drama. When a family of five is shot dead, sole surviving member Jeremy stands to inherit their fortune…

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Lion King, 12.50pm & 8pm, Sky Premiere

This photo-realistic CGI take on Disney’s beloved 1994 cartoon is somehow less engaging than the original. It’s a virtual (in every respect) shot-for-shot remake except for some changes in the voice acting – bringing in Donald Glover, Beyoncé, Chiwetel Ejiofor and others – but even with James Earl Jones returning as the voice of King Mafusa, there is something fundamentally missing. That said, if you have never watched the cartoon, this is a great story about plucky lion cub Simba who, after being ostracized by his pride, comes back to claim his throne. And the Elton John/Tim Rice songs, like Circle of Life and Can You Feel the Love Tonight, sound better than ever.

Live sport on TV tonight



Championship Football: Fulham v Brentford , 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Football

Super League Rugby League: Salford v Wigan , 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Arena

Scottish Premiership Football: Motherwell v Aberdeen, 7.15pm (k-o 7.45pm), BT Sport 1

Soaps on TV tonight

