TV tonight: our highlights for Tuesday 1st June

The story of Anne Boleyn is retold in a thrilling new drama series, Kian's heading for trouble in Holby City, and Sir Keir Starmer talks to Piers Morgan on Life Stories.

Holby City, 7.50pm, BBC1

Holby City’s Kian Madani is one of life’s good people, who just makes bad decisions. With drug mule Andrei still AWOL, Kian’s shocked when a panicked Evie reveals Andrei’s turned up at the hospital, badly beaten. Kian rushes to Andrei’s aid and re-admits him, where he can perform the heart surgery Andrei needs. And he’s grateful to colleague Lucky for not reporting vulnerable Andrei to social services. Fletch, however, recently warned Kian he didn’t want his daughter Evie getting mixed up in anything dodgy and tells Lucky if she doesn’t call social services, he will! We have a feeling this is not going to end well…

★★★★ VW

Anne Boleyn, 9pm, Channel 5

It took under five months for Anne Boleyn to go from Queen of England to a disgraced prisoner in the Tower of London, awaiting execution. This chilling three-part drama explores the final weeks of Anne’s life, as she tries to cling to power and save her life and reputation, only to discover there’s no way to win when you’re up against the king and his advisors. Jodie Turner-Smith brings Anne fully to life, showing her as a woman capable of pettiness and spite but also affectionate, vulnerable and fearful. Continues tomorrow and Thursday.

★★★★ SP

Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, 9.30pm, ITV

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is Piers Morgan’s guest as Life Stories returns in the same week it celebrates its 100th episode with a look back at some classic interviews (Sunday, 9pm). Hopefully it won’t all be about politics, as fellow Arsenal fan Piers may want to engage in some football-related banter, and hear more about the violin lessons a young Keir took alongside classmate Norman Cook – aka Fatboy Slim.

★★★ IM

The Hour, seasons one and two, Acorn TV/Amazon Prime Video/BritBox

Ben Whishaw is far removed from his current role as a gangster in Fargo in this 2011/12 drama. Although both shows are set in the 1950s, here Whishaw plays a dedicated BBC journalist caught up in a conspiracy.

Mojave, 11.25pm, GREAT! Movies

Burnt-out Hollywood big-shot Garrett Hedlund heads out into the Mojave Desert at the wheel of his Jeep for a spot of boozy, reckless soul-searching, but his sojourn turns into a dangerous game of cat and mouse after he encounters sociopathic Shakespeare-quoting drifter Oscar Isaac. An offbeat movie that’s a strangely compelling mix of existential thriller and film industry satire

French Open Tennis from 9.55am, Eurosport 1/Eurosport 2/ITV4

EastEnders, 7.30pm

Emmerdale, 7pm

Coronation Street, 9pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

