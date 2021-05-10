TV tonight: our highlights for Tuesday 11th May

Hospital is just one of the gems on today...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

The BRIT Awards, 8pm, ITV

This year’s BRITS will be extra special, not just for the winners, but for the live audience of 2,500 key workers – it heralds the return of live music events as part of the Government’s Events Research Programme. Jack Whitehall’s back for a fourth time to host and embarrass the stars, live from London’s O2. Winners will receive at least two awards, as every main trophy comes with a mini replica, which recipients are encouraged to give to someone they think deserves recognition, too. P!nk, Rag ’n’ Bone Man, the NHS Choir and Dua Lipa are among the artists performing on this momentous occasion.

★★★★ LP

Hospital, 9pm, BBC2

Filmed this spring in the hospital where the first COVID vaccine was administered – University Hospital, Coventry – this remarkable series returns for another hard-hitting and emotional run. Despite the success of the vaccine roll-out, ICU beds are still full, which has a devastating impact on patients waiting for surgery. We meet Nazeem, 23, who urgently needs a hip replacement but whose op is cancelled again and again. We also meet David, 50, as he battles COVID. He’s desperate to be at home with his family, but when he suddenly deteriorates, we are reminded how cruel this awful disease can be.

★★★★★ JL

Holby City, 7.50pm, BBC1

Henrik Hanssen’s first day back in charge goes from bad to worse after he learns the CPS is dropping the case against Reyhan Shah, the man who sexually abused him as a child. As the nurses protest over unpaid overtime, poor Hanssen (Guy Henry) is caught up in his own pain and tells Donna he doesn’t approve of the way she organised the protest… and she’s sacked. But when Hanssen then hears how Donna saved the life of a Holby favourite, she’s swiftly reinstated, and it seems Hanssen’s finally got things under control. Or has he…?

★★★★ VW

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Peaky Blinders, seasons one to five, BBC iPlayer/ Netflix

Helen McCrory, who died on 16 April, aged 52, is phenomenal in this superb gangland drama, set in Birmingham in the 1920s, as Polly Gray, the formidable matriarch of the Shelby crime family and aunt to the leader of the Peaky Blinders, Tommy (Cillian Murphy).

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Funny Girl, 4.10pm, Sony Movies Classic

This musical biopic of singer-comedienne Fanny Brice makes a stunning debut for singer Barbra Streisand, who tied for the year’s Best Actress Oscar with Katharine Hepburn. At her best being goofy, Streisand belts out some memorable songs – Second Hand Rose, Funny Girl, I’d Rather Be Blue and Don’t Rain on My Parade.

Live sport

Premier League Football: Southampton v Crystal Palace 8pm (k-o 8pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW TV





Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders, 7.30pm

Emmerdale, 7pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

