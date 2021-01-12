TV tonight: our highlights for Tuesday 12th January

24 Hours in A&E is just one of the gems on today...

There’s more real-life drama as 24 Hours in A&E returns, Kian makes a confession in Holby, and C4 asks: Are Women the Fitter Sex? Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand selected recommendations for what’s on TV tonight include three TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Holby City, 7.50pm (Scotland, 8.20pm), BBC1

Troubled medic Kian Madani has been battling with his secret drug addiction and this week he looks set to be exposed. When boss Max McGerry orders a hospital-wide drugs test, Kian uses the urine sample of a patient – athlete Stacey – as his own, so he can appear drug-free. Kian’s plan backfires, however, when he discovers Stacey has been taking performance-enhancing drugs… Later, having grown tired of lying, Kian confesses to Jac. Will she help him kick the habit for good? We’re really rooting for #Jian as a couple. But, it’s Holby, so we know this will be one of many bumps in the road…

★★★★ VW

24 Hours in A&E, 9pm, C4

The series begins in St George’s Hospital in South London, focusing on two separate patients who battle illness on a daily basis, but are rushed into A&E after falls put them at even greater risk. Sue, 61, is brought in by helicopter after falling from her mobility scooter and knocking herself unconscious while on a day out. Her daughter and husband reveal the active life she used to lead before illness cast a dark shadow on their lives. Ted, 78, is rushed in after a fall down the stairs. His wife Jean reveals the details of her troubled childhood and how meeting Ted changed her life.

★★★★ JL

Are Women the Fitter Sex?, 10pm, C4

In this one-off, emergency doctor Ronx Ikharia asks why men are more adversely affected with COVID-19 than women? It’s not just true of the latest pandemic, but also many other serious diseases such as SARS, cancer and HIV. Also, is there a gender bias within the NHS? And if not, how come women are more likely to be misdiagnosed than men?

★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Dynasties, series one, BBC iPlayer

If you enjoyed Meerkat: A Dynasties Special over Christmas, there’s plenty more where that came from as this breathtaking wildlife series devotes episodes to vulnerable species – chimpanzees, emperor penguins, lions, painted wolves and tigers.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Confirmation, 4.55pm, Sony Movies

Clive Owen is terrific as a browbeaten dad who gets to bond with his estranged eight-year-old son (Jaeden Lieberher) in unusual circumstances in this winning movie. Taking care of the boy for the weekend, Owen’s unemployed Seattle carpenter drags him along on a desperate search to retrieve a stolen toolbox. The film grows on you in a low-key and gentle way – as does its woebegone protagonist

Live sport

Premier League Football: Sheffield Utd v Newcastle Utd 5.30pm (k-o 6pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW TV

5.30pm (k-o 6pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW TV Premier League Football: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton 8.15pm (k-o 8.15pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW TV

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders, 7.30pm

Emmerdale, 7pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss 24 Hours in A&E on TV tonight – more tense and tender moments in the emergency room

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!