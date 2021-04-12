TV tonight: our highlights for Tuesday 13th April

All That Glitters is just one of the gems on today...

Katherine Ryan is looking for Britain's Next Jewellery Star in All That Glitters, The Syndicate are in Monaco, and Dom has his day in court in Holby City.

The Syndicate, 9pm, BBC1

The Woodvale Kennels syndicate are in Monaco, where they’ve tracked down newsagent Frank (Neil Morrissey) to quiz him about their missing lottery ticket. But when they get thrown out of his hotel, they need to find a way to make him come to them instead. As they plot to trap Frank, pregnant Roxy reveals to the rest of the gang how she got the money to get to Monaco. Later, she comes up with a brilliant idea to use Frank’s biggest weakness – his beloved Irish wolfhound Duke – against him. They’re taking a big risk – can they pull it off? Kay Mellor’s drama continues to be an entertaining cat-and-mouse chase.

★★★★ VW

All That Glitters: Britain’s Next Jewellery Star, 8pm, BBC2 (NI, Wednesday)

BBC2 is puttin’ on the glitz with this sparkling six-part series in which eight jewellery designers (including a former footballer and a special-needs teaching assistant) will be proving their ‘metal’ (sorry) to industry experts Shaun Leane and Solange Azagury-Partridge. Tonight is all about silver, and the jewellers have to produce bangles with bestselling potential, as well as designing a pendant for a client’s mother to wear when receiving her MBE. Host Katherine Ryan provides warm support and dry quips, and we guarantee you’ll learn loads about the art of jewellery-making along the way…

★★★★ SP

Holby City, 7.50pm, BBC1

It’s judgment day for Dominic (David Ames) and he’s got the best lawyers in town to help him sue the hospital. Thanks to Sacha’s support, Dom wins a significant financial settlement but no amount of money can fix the anxiety he feels about living a life with his new condition. He wants a stoma reversal – and he wants Sacha to do it! Feeling responsible, will Sacha agree to his demands?

★★★★ VW

The Goldbergs, seasons one to seven, All 4

George Segal, who died last month aged 87, plays the grandfather of future TV showrunner Adam Goldberg in this sitcom based on Goldberg’s experiences of growing up in Philadelphia in the 1980s. Curb Your Enthusiasm’s Jeff Garlin co-stars as Adam’s dad. Season eight is due on our screens soon – but with seven seasons to enjoy, there are lots of episodes to keep you entertained until then.

Super 8, 6.45pm, Film4

JJ Abrams pays homage to Steven Spielberg with a terrific sci-fi mystery that comes across as The Goonies meets The X Files. In 1979 Ohio, a bunch of youngsters, including Joel Courtney, Elle Fanning and Ryan Lee, are making a zombie movie when they witness a devastating train crash. Soon the military are swarming over the site and strange things start to happen.

Champions League Football: Chelsea v FC Porto 7pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 2



