TV tonight: our highlights for Tuesday 16th February

Joanna Lumley's Home Sweet Home is just one of the gems on today...

Joanna Lumley ends her UK tour in Wales and the West Country, the undercover cop’s mental health hangs in the balance in this week’s Marcella, and Jodie fears for her unborn baby in Holby City

Our hand selected recommendations for what’s on TV tonight include three TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Marcella, 9pm, ITV

Following Katherine’s deadly warning that she is not to be underestimated, Marcella is a paranoid, nervous wreck. The Maguire family appear to be blaming her for the mysterious abduction of their gung-ho henchman, Bobby, and now her stalker is leaving more cryptic messages. It all gets too much and her handler Frank (Hugo Speer) is forced to step in as Marcella’s mental health hangs in the balance. While he tries to get her to focus on the job, it seems the Maguires are harbouring their own individual secrets which, if exposed, could tear them apart at the seams…

★★★★★ RM

Joanna Lumley’s Home Sweet Home, 8pm, ITV

Joanna’s splendid British odyssey comes to an end tonight as she visits Wales and the West Country. After a trip to Snowdonia, Joanna encounters red kites in the Brecon Beacons before helping with the Somerset cider apple harvest, witnessing a Druid ceremony on Dartmoor and exploring St Michael’s Mount in Cornwall. She also gets an insight into the life of travelling show people in Southampton before, back in London, Allan, 95, reflects on changes in Britain since he arrived from Jamaica as part of the Windrush generation.

★★★★ CC

Holby City, 7.50pm (Scotland, 8.20pm), BBC1

After the dramatic events of last week, Holby favourite Dominic Copeland and Sacha Levy’s unstable ex-lover Jodie Rodgers are in a very bad way. Dom (David Ames) has sustained serious injuries and needs life-saving surgery. Meanwhile, Jodie (Sian Reese-Williams) pleads with Sacha (Bob Barrett) to save their unborn baby – whatever happens – and he assures her he will. But can he keep his promise? Later, Dom is in recovery from his operation, but he’s devastated to discover he’s sustained life-changing injuries… Another great episode with superb performances all round, which paves the way for some exciting things to come.

★★★★ VW

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Superstore, seasons one to five, Netflix

Ugly Betty’s America Ferrera stars in an enjoyable comedy series centring on a group of employees at a megastore called Cloud 9 in St Louis, Missouri, which, like the American version of The Office, takes a few episodes before it hits its stride.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Can You Ever Forgive Me?, 5.10pm, Sky Cinema Comedy

Boozy and bad-tempered, cranky author Lee Israel turns to literary forgery to make ends meet – knocking off fake letters by the likes of Dorothy Parker and selling them with help from her gay English drinking buddy Jack Hock. Melissa McCarthy and Richard E Grant are a terrific double act in this hilarious, unexpectedly poignant fact-based drama set in 1990s New York.

Live sport

Championship Football: Middlesbrough v Huddersfield 7.40pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Arena/NOW TV

7.40pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Arena/NOW TV Championship Football: Luton v Cardiff 8pm (k-o 8.15pm), Sky Sports Football/NOW TV

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders, 7.30pm

Emmerdale, 7pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss Joanna Lumley’s Home Sweet Home on TV tonight – her tour ends in style

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!