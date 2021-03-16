TV tonight: our highlights for Tuesday 16th March

Bear & Jonny Wilkinson's Wild Adventure is just one of the gems on today...



Bear Grylls and Jonny Wilkinson go on a Wild Adventure, Roman Kemp talks about Our Silent Emergency, and Ange is in danger in Holby City.

Our hand selected recommendations for what’s on TV tonight include three TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency, 9pm, BBC1

Capital radio host Roman Kemp held back tears while making the toughest broadcast of his life last year, after his show’s producer and best friend Joe Lyons took his own life. Yet with mental health crisis calls on the rise since the pandemic started, Joe’s tragic story isn’t an isolated case and in this moving film Roman asks why so many men suffer in silence. There are tough moments as he meets people who’ve been affected by suicide, yet the DJ is determined to destigmatise the subject and starts a frank conversation with his family about his own mental health.

★★★★ SMA

Bear & Jonny Wilkinson’s Wild Adventure, 8pm, ITV

Dartmoor in the depths of winter is an unforgiving place – Jonny Wilkinson will need all his resolve as he plunges through freezing rivers and scales 50ft cliffs on his journey into the wild with Bear Grylls. The rugby legend is out of his comfort zone tackling challenging tasks with admirable bravery and there are also some reflective moments as he opens up about the demands of a career at the top of the game. There’s even time for Jonny to recreate that World Cup-winning drop goal while the pair sit beside the campfire one evening!

★★★★ SMA

Holby City, 8.20pm, BBC1

After months of scheming, manipulating and, er, killing people, it looks like murdering medic Cameron Dunn might finally be about to get his comeuppance. After being suspended over the death of patient Bobby Edwards and telling Ange she thinks Cameron was responsible, Chloe is now deeply concerned about her mum. Ange’s car is still in the hospital car park, her belongings still in her office… but she’s nowhere to be seen. Cameron claims he knows nothing about her disappearance – but Chloe’s adamant he saw her last!Is Cameron’s web of lies about to be untangled? This episode takes the story down a very dark path…

★★★★ VW

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The Kumars at No.42, BBC iPlayer

Sanjeev Bhaskar stars as an aspiring chat-show host whose interviews with celebrity guests are sabotaged by members of his family in this enjoyable comedy. His mother is played by Indira Joshi, who appears with Bhaskar in the new series of ITV’s Unforgotten.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Expendables 2, 11.30pm, Channel 5

Sylvester Stallone and his band of ageing action heroes return for another old-school adventure, this time venturing to the former Soviet Union where bad guy Jean-Claude Van Damme’s causing trouble. This sequel stays entertaining thanks to the tongue-in-cheek approach and great cast.

Live sport

Horse racing: Cheltenham Festival 1pm, ITV

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders, 7.35pm

Emmerdale, 7pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss Bear & Jonny Wilkinson’s Wild Adventure on TV tonight – watch Bear teaching a rugby legend a few tricks

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!