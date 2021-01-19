TV tonight: our highlights for Tuesday 19th January

Winterwatch is just one of the gems on TV tonight...

This year’s Winterwatch will reveal the nature that is waiting for you right outside your front door, while 24 Hours in A&E reminds us once again how amazing our NHS is. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What’s on TV tonight



Best TV shows on TV tonight

Winterwatch, 8pm, BBC2

Winter can be a difficult time of year but there is lots of joy to be found in the great outdoors. For the next two weeks, the Winterwatch team are back to tell us what to look out for. Chris Packham is live from his home in the New Forest, Gillian Burke explores one wildlife project that’s revamped part of South Yorkshire, while young birder Indy Green goes deep into Sherwood Forest on the hunt for the elusive goshawk. This show gives reassurance, if it were needed, that the world isn’t such a bad place after all. ★★★★ VW

First Dates, 10pm, C4 The feelgood dating series returns from a new restaurant in Manchester as more singletons hope to find love. Jessie, 23, admits that she ‘can be a bit overbearing on a date,’ but her match, Josh, isn’t shy either, so the argumentative pair gets off to a good start. As Winston, 69, is bowled over by his date Donna, Alan, 32, is looking for a fresh start and a ‘hus-bear’ (husband material with a bit of meat on his bones!). Finally, Kristina is also looking for a husband and isn’t afraid to tell her date Billy he’s the one. ★★★★ JL 24 Hours in A&E, 9pm, C4 An episode focusing on the ups and downs of childhood as two brave youngsters are rushed in to St George’s. Harriet, 13, was knocked off her bike, while Adam, 12, fell from a tree, impaling his leg on a branch. Also requiring expert help is 85-year-old Shirley, who has injured her elbow. While she looks back at her own childhood as the eldest of 11 in wartime London, Adam’s mum talks about the impact of bullying on her son and Harriet’s mum reveals the joys and challenges of parenting a teen. ★★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Not Going Out, Series 1 to 10, BBC iPlayer

With series 11 of Not Going Out currently airing on BBC1, what better time to catch up with the past 10 series of the show and find out how Lee (Lee Mack) and Lucy (Sally Bretton) went from being young, free and single, to married with three kids. There are plenty of laughs and many famous faces making appearances across the 10 series which are currently available to stream on iPlayer.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Oblivion, 12.05am, ITV4

In 2077, a war with aliens has left Earth a wasteland. With survivors evacuated, Tom Cruise and Andrew Riseborough are left to maintain hi-tech surveillance drones. But the appearance of Olga Kurylenko and Morgan Freeman turn Cruise’s world upside down… With striking performances and dazzling action, this is an intelligent, gripping sci-fi. ★★★★

Soaps

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

Emmerdale, 7pm

EastEnders, 7.30pm

Live sport

Premier League Football: West Ham United v West Bromwich Albion, 6pm, BT Sport

6pm, BT Sport Premier League Football: Leicester City v Chelsea, 8.15pm, Sky Sports

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss Winterwatch – this much-loved series will make you want to get outside and discover the nature on your doorstep.

