TV tonight: our highlights for Tuesday 2nd February

Joanna Lumley travels around the UK in Home Sweet Home, it’s farewell Jac in Holby City , and Alan Carr presents Interior Design Masters.

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Holby City, 7.50pm (Scotland, 8.20pm), BBC1

Most loyal fans of this long-running medical drama would agree that Holby just wouldn’t be Holby without the presence of formidable, flame-haired heart surgeon Jac Naylor. Well, tonight’s episode marks the end of an era, as Rosie Marcel – who has played Darwin ward’s resident Ice Queen for over 14 years – is bowing out of the show. And she’s certainly going out with a bang – quite literally – as Jac’s at the centre of a hostage situation at the hospital and finds herself staring down the barrel of a gun! A character like no other, Jac Naylor, you will be sorely missed…

★★★★★ VW

Much as we’ve enjoyed Joanna Lumley’s far-flung adventures, this series looking at British delights is a treat and, when we’re able, we’ll be visiting the places on her itinerary! The opener sees Joanna journey north as she takes a trip back in time to reunite with William Roache on the Corrie set. Along with exploring the Lake District and Yorkshire Dales, Joanna also pays a timely and moving visit to the incredible Derbyshire village of Eyam, which isolated itself during the plague in 1665. A wonderful watch.

★★★★★ CC

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr, 8pm, BBC2

Alan Carr takes over hosting duties from Fearne Cotton for this second series of the intensely creative interior design contest. The competition gets underway in Oxford, as 10 aspiring designers are asked to make over either a living room or a bedroom for a show home in a new luxury development. Inevitably, some of the designers are so keen to impress awe-inspiring design expert Michelle Ogundehin that they get carried away (one goes as far as installing a bespoke room divider), while others face a dilemma over whether to prioritise their personal aesthetic or the requirements of the brief…

★★★★ SP

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Belgravia, series one, BritBox

If Netflix’s Bridgerton has whetted your appetite for period dramas, this series from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes could feed that craving. Philip Glenister, Tamsin Greig, Jack Bardoe and Ella Purnell star in a tale of secrets at the heart of a prominent family.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Moonlight, 11.15pm, Film4

The underdog winner of the 2017 Best Picture Oscar is a tender, subtle coming-of-age drama, chronicling the troubled growth to manhood of a boy (played by Alex Hibbert, Ashton Sanders and Trevante Rhodes) from a drug-plagued Miami neighbourhood. Director Barry Jenkins handles this intimate tale with assurance and delicacy.

Live sport

Premier League Football: Wolves v Arsenal 5.30pm (k-o 6pm), BT Sport 1

5.30pm (k-o 6pm), BT Sport 1 Premier League Football: Sheffield Utd v West Brom 5.30pm (k-o 6pm), BT Sport 2

5.30pm (k-o 6pm), BT Sport 2 Premier League Football:Man Utd v Southampton 8pm (k-o 8.15pm), BT Sport 1

8pm (k-o 8.15pm), BT Sport 1 Premier League Football: Newcastle Utd v Crystal Palace 8pm (k-o 8.15pm), BT Sport 2

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders, 7.30pm

Emmerdale, 7pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

