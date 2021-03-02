TV tonight: our highlights for Tuesday 2nd March

Why is Covid Killing People of Colour? is just one of the gems on today...

Actor David Harewood asks Why is Covid Killing People of Colour?, there’s a shock for Hanssen in Holby City , and it’s the dramatic two-part finale to Marcella.

Holby City, 7.50pm (Scotland, 8.20pm), BBC1

We’re loving seeing more of Holby stalwart Henrik Hanssen (Guy Henry) on screen – and he’s centre stage tonight as Hanssen gets a blast from the past when Sahira’s father, Reyhan Shah, is admitted to Keller. Hanssen appears far from pleased to see him and, when he tries to avoid treating him, a frustrated Sahira threatens to operate herself. Feeling cornered, Hanssen is forced into theatre where he’s ever the professional. However, outside, Hanssen suffers a major panic attack. What is it about Reyhan that’s got him so rattled? Elsewhere, Dominic is the subject of gossip when word gets round that he’s suing the hospital, and Cameron’s up to his old tricks again…

★★★★ VW

Why is Covid Killing People of Colour?, 9pm, BBC1

‘As a 55- year-old black man I’m three times more likely to die from COVID-19 than a white man of my age,’ says actor David Harewood at the start of this powerful film. To find the truth behind the startling statistics relating to coronavirus and BAME people, he talks to medics, scientists and those who have lost loved ones. The truth isn’t easy to find, or face, but if there’s one positive that must come out of this pandemic, it’s a long-overdue conversation about health inequality and systemic racism in our society.

★★★★★ JL

Marcella, from 9pm, ITV

As the series ends with a double bill, Marcella (Anna Friel) takes her undercover operation in a dangerous direction by playing the Maguire family off against each other. Finn (Aaron McCusker) seeks to take control, while Marcella’s focus seems to be on helping Finn’s sister, Stacey, and her baby. But when Marcella finds Frank has his own agenda with the Maguires, she must come up with a new plan. Has she now fully morphed into her alias, ‘Keira’, or is the old Marcella still there? It’s make or break time for the detective.

★★★★ RM

Behind Her Eyes, Netflix

No marriage is perfect, but few couples share as many dark secrets as David (Tom Bateman) and his partner Adele (Eve Hewson), the mysterious pair at the centre of this dark psychological thriller. Based on the bestselling novel by Sarah Pinborough, this six-part series is told through the eyes of single mum Louise (Grantchester’s Simona Brown), who becomes ensnared in their web of deceit when she falls for David. The lead couple are at their sinister best in this rollicking tale with a final twist that will leave your jaw on the floor…

Unsane, 9pm, Film4

Claire Foy ditches her British accent to play a paranoid American businesswoman who winds up involuntarily committed to a psychiatric institution after seeking help for the stress of coping with a persistent stalker. But does he even exist or has Foy conjured him from her psyche? Director Steven Soderbergh shot this psychological suspense thriller entirely on iPhones, which gives the action a scuzzy look that’s perfect for a down-and-dirty B-movie tale that will really give you the creeps. His movie is bolstered further by an excellent supporting cast, including Juno Temple, Amy Irving and Joshua Leonard, but it’s Foy’s movie and she is mesmeric throughout.

Championship Football: Reading v Blackburn Rovers 7.30pm (k-o 8pm), Sky Sports Football/NOW TV

