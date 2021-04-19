TV tonight: our highlights for Tuesday 20th April

Holby City is just one of the gems on today...

Will Max find out who the hospital thief is in Holby, time is running out for The Syndicate, and there’s a chain reaction for Katherine Ryan in All That Glitters. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand selected recommendations for what’s on TV tonight include three TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

The Syndicate, 9pm, BBC1

With their stay in Monaco costing a fortune, time is running out for the syndicate, who are no closer to proving newsagent Frank stole their lottery ticket. This week, Jake agonises over the custody battle he’s locked in with his ex, Georgina, over their daughter, Eva. With no home or steady income, Jake’s convinced he’s not going to win, especially as Georgina has been lying about him to her solicitor. Can the syndicate track down their missing money, so Jake can have his day in court? This series is proving to be the fun-filled escape we all need.

★★★★ VW

Holby City, 7.50pm, BBC1

We were really beginning to like Louis, well, that was before he started stealing gear from the hospital to help get his old friend Vicky back on her feet. This week he’s caught red-handed by junior doctors Josh and Jeong! Will he have the guts to tell his mum (who just happens to be Holby CEO Max) that he’s the thief? Elsewhere, Dom asks Ange if she’ll assist in his stoma reversal and he’s furious when she refuses, saying she won’t participate in an unethical and dangerous operation. And, as Lucky’s suspicions grow about Kian’s sobriety, she issues him an ultimatum…

★★★★ VW

All That Glitters: Britain’s Next Jewellery Star, 8pm, BBC2

When is a chain not a chain? When it’s a necklace, apparently, and anyone unaware of the subtle but important difference between the two (including us!) will be educated tonight as Shaun and Solange challenge the seven remaining jewellers to produce an 18-inch chain collar for the Bestseller Challenge – and not everyone’s finished product fits the brief according to Solange’s firmly held standards. Luckily there’s a chance for redemption in the Bespoke round, where armed forces DJ Chris is commissioning a sweetheart brooch for his wife Kelly to wear on her next tour of duty – and the task requires some very tricky enamelling…

★★★★ SP

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Arrested Development, seasons one to five, Netflix

Actress Jessica Walter, who died last month aged 80, plays imperious, drink-sodden matriarch Lucille Bluth in this comedy gem about the oddball, selfish members of a once wealthy family who continue to lead extravagant lives despite their assets being frozen.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

To the Stars, 7.05pm, Sky Cinema Premiere/NOW

In early 1960s Oklahoma, introverted farm girl Kara Hayward (best known for her lead in Wes Anderson’s Moonrise Kingdom) develops a kinship with bold, brassy new girl, Liana Liberato. So far, so typical. But when other elements come into play, the movie expands to deliver some universal truths. It’s no classic, but the fine photography, keen-eyed direction and strong cast deliver a decent message about the strength of self-discovery.

Live sport

Premier League Football: Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion 7.30pm (k-o 8pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW





Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders, 7.30pm

Emmerdale, 7pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss Holby City on TV tonight – will Louis lose his job?

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!