TV tonight: our highlights for Tuesday 21st April

Georgie grieves for her lost love, Elvis, in Our Girl, Gregg Wallace learns about a great comfort food, and in I'll Get This more celebs try to dodge footing a restaurant bill.

I’ll Get This, 9pm, C4

This week’s diners are actor Adrian Edmondson, comic Sara Pascoe, presenter Kelly Osbourne, football pundit Jermaine Jenas and Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan. As usual, the rules dictate that they each must leave a credit card on the table and, after a series of games during dinner, the person who hasn’t won a game must pay the bill. Adrian orders the most expensive thing on the menu – he’s either incredibly confident or just minted! ★★★★ JP

Life and Birth, 8pm, BBC1

A whopping 351 babies are born in a single week across Birmingham’s three busiest maternity units! Tonight, cameras follow four mums-to-be as they experience the ultimate labour of love. Chilled-out Channelle is looking forward to meeting her first child. Baby’s overdue so it looks like Channelle will have to be induced. Elsewhere, doctors attempt to treat Jenna’s unborn baby’s heart condition with drugs. Jodie, meanwhile, goes into labour eight weeks early… After a month in an incubator will baby Phoebe be fit enough for life-saving heart surgery? Suranne Jones narrates. ★★★ ER

Inside the Factory, 9pm, BBC2

Soup from a tin is one of the great comfort foods – ‘a cuddle in a cup’ is how Gregg Wallace describes it in this episode largely focusing on Heinz’s massive Wigan factory, where two million tins a day roll off the production line. Cherry Healey, meanwhile, bowls the ‘fresh is best’ camp a googlie by revealing that frozen peas have six times the vitamin C of fresh. And Ruth Goodman learns how to make a 17th century ‘Soop’ containing spinach, dates, sugar, raisins and wine. Does it taste souper? Not entirely. ★★★★ SM

Your Home Made Perfect, 8pm, BBC2

‘This needs to be a big idea for a small budget,’ reveals architect Robert as he considers how to alter Jeremy and Paula’s Yorkshire home. For £15,000 they want to be able to transform their conservatory, which sounds simple enough. However, an uneven floor, a leaky roof, no insulation and a tired and outdated feel all add up to the realisation that this is one of the trickiest YHMP projects to date. Paula is also battling MS and using a wheelchair more than previously, so accessibility is a major concern. Architects Laura and Robert love to knock down walls and spend eye-watering amounts of money, so it’s interesting to see how they cope with a more modest but still extremely important re-design. ★★★ JL

Our Girl, 9pm, BBC1

Following her outburst after hearing that Taliban warlord Omar is trying to bargain with the US to avoid punishment, Sergeant Georgie Lane (Michelle Keegan) has been put on restricted duties and must undergo a psychiatric assessment. Georgie meets clinical psychologist Captain Emma Preston (Ackley Bridge’s Liz White), who realises that the medic is grieving for her lost love, Elvis. Georgie is desperate to return to active duty but is afraid that Emma will diagnose her with PTSD and keep her grounded. Leading lady Michelle delivers a powerful performance here as army medic Georgie, a woman broken by grief and thoughts of a life now lost to her. ★★★★ VW

Best box set to watch



Snowfall, BBC iPlayer



Set in LA in 1983, this US drama follows the first crack cocaine epidemic to sweep through the city, and the ensuing impact, via the stories of a group of characters whose lives are all fated to intertwine through drugs. British actor Damson Idris plays ambitious 19-year-old drug dealer Franklin Saint, who deals to rich school kids. Three series are available with a fourth in the pipeline.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Eye in the Sky, 9pm, Film4

This tense drama puts a human face on the use of drones, following an attack from its target in Nairobi all the way back to the pilots (including Aaron Paul) ‘flying’ the drone from a desert base outside Las Vegas. It’s in between the two places, at the London command centre, that the film is at its most interesting. And here’s where the five-star, largely British cast of Helen Mirren, Jeremy Northam and Alan Rickman (in his last film) come into their own, as they hash out how many innocent people they are prepared to watch die to gain a military advantage in the war against terrorism. Admirably lacking in false heroics, it’s brilliantly written and acted.



Don’t miss Our Girl, with another emotional Michelle Keegan performance.

