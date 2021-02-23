TV tonight: our highlights for Tuesday 23rd February

Blitz Spirit with Lucy Worsley is just one of the gems on today...

Historian Lucy Worsley looks at our nation's Blitz Spirit, things are not looking good for Dom in Holby City , and drama Big Sky helps launch Disney+'s new adult strand Star.

Holby City, 7.50pm, BBC1

Following the horrific car accident a few weeks back, medic Dominic Copeland is struggling to come to terms with his uncertain future. When Dom learns Sacha pulled him from the car wreckage too hastily, Dom is furious… and declares he’s going to sue! Elsewhere, Alex and Donna’s blossoming relationship is threatened when patient Bobby tells Alex he was the cyclist who knocked down Xavier. Later, Cameron’s day turns into a nightmare when he’s recognised by Bobby as being at the scene of the accident…

Blitz Spirit with Lucy Worsley, 8.30pm, BBC1

It’s been 80 years since the Blitz and Lucy Worsley wants to find out what life was like during the Luftwaffe’s eight-month assault upon the people of Britain. In this feature-length film from the BAFTA-winning team behind Suffragettes, the historian traces the lives of six people with remarkable stories to tell, while asking if ‘Blitz Spirit’ deserves its reputation as the benchmark of Britishness or whether it was all just propaganda. The result is a fresh and unvarnished look at a watershed moment in our nation’s history.

Big Sky, Star on Disney+

Star, Disney+’s new strand for grown-up audiences, gets off to a cracking start with the launch of four shows, including this highly addictive and wry thriller, which begins with a double bill. Ryan Phillippe stars as a private investigator whose complex love life – he’s torn between estranged wife Jenny and colleague Cassie – is placed on the back burner when they all hunt for two missing teenage sisters. American Horror Story’s John Carroll Lynch and Briarpatch’s Brian Geraghty also feature in supporting roles. Twists and turns abound.

Parks and Recreation, seasons one to seven, Netflix/Amazon Prime Video

This witty, feel-good sitcom centres on sunny, can-do mid-level bureaucrat Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler), who is immensely proud of her Indiana home town of Pawnee. Leslie is surrounded by an equally likeable and eccentric group of characters played by, among others, Chris Pratt and Nick Offerman.

Shallow Grave, 9pm, Film4

A grisly, pitch-black comedy thriller, in which flatmates Kerry Fox, Christopher Eccleston and Ewan McGregor let their fourth room to creepy Keith Allen, who dies of a drug overdose, leaving a suitcase full of money behind… With smart dialogue, great acting and Danny Boyle’s lively direction, this is one terrific, if dark, romp.

