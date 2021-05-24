TV tonight: our highlights for Tuesday 25th May

Bake Off: The Professionals is just one of the gems on today...

It’s the turn of the pastry pros in a new series of Bake Off: The Professionals, Springwatch is back and in all corners of the UK, and Dom gets his own back on Sacha in Holby. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand selected recommendations for what’s on TV tonight include three TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Springwatch, 8pm, BBC2

Mountain hares, avocets, owls and red deer are among the fabulous wildlife the Springwatch presenters are hoping to capture on camera as a new series gets underway. Over the next three weeks, Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan will be reporting live from Wild Ken Hill in Norfolk, Iolo Williams is venturing to Alladale Wilderness Reserve in Scotland, while Gillian Burke is at Strangford Lough in Northern Ireland, a great location to spot sea swallows. Continues all week.

★★★★ TL

Bake Off: The Professionals, 8pm, C4

The UK’s hospitality industry has been hit hard by the pandemic. This week, some of our most talented pastry chefs remind us what culinary delights we can enjoy again, as Bake Off: The Professionals returns. Hosts Liam Charles and Tom Allen are back as 12 teams aim to impress formidable judges Benoit Blin and Cherish Finden. For their first challenge, they must make 24 mini Tartes Piemontaise, before the final Showpiece challenge – will the ambitious edible structures make it to the judges intact? If a bit breaks off, can we have it?

★★★★ VW

Holby City, 7.50pm, BBC1

Dom and Sacha’s friendship was tested when Sacha’s rash decision to operate on Dom following a car accident left him with a colostomy. Faced with an uncertain future, Dom begged Sacha to perform a stoma reversal in secret. This week, Dom’s got his eye on becoming consultant and asks Sacha if he’ll give him a reference. Sacha obliges, hoping this will build bridges. But Dom has no desire to be friends and tells Hanssen how Sacha did the stoma reversal without his consent! We hate seeing these two at war – but it’s great drama!

★★★★ VW

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The Letdown, seasons one and two, Netflix

Not quite in Motherland’s league, but this Australian comedy about new parents is insightful and sharply written. Audrey (Alison Bell) joins a support group where she makes some quirky friends as they deal with the challenges of coping with your first baby.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Defence of the Realm, 9pm, Talking Pictures TV

A gripping British political thriller, even if the film’s 1980s settings occasionally seem a little quaint. Gabriel Byrne is excellent as the hardnosed journalist who uncovers a scandal involving a Labour MP (Ian Bannen), only to discover that his ‘scoop’ has been manipulated by sinister government forces. Denholm Elliott steals the show as an alcoholic veteran journo.

Live sport

Premier League Darts 7pm, Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Action/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders, 7.30pm

Emmerdale, 7pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss Bake Off: The Professionals on TV tonight – mouthwatering patisserie

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!