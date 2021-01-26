TV tonight: our highlights for Tuesday 26th January

Marcella is just one of the gems on today...

Anna Friel returns as Marcella, Mary Berry and Claudia Winkleman start the search for Celebrity Best Home Cook, and there are big shocks for Kian in Holby City

What’s on TV tonight



Best TV shows on TV tonight

Celebrity Best Home Cook, 9pm, BBC1

In a twist on the popular series hosted by Claudia Winkleman, this third outing sees celebs including former Corrie star Shobna Gulati and Strictly 2019 finalist Karim Zeroual try to impress judges Angela Hartnett, Chris Bavin and Mary Berry. Tonight’s challenges see a ‘lasagne-off’ between two contestants, before all the stars rustle up some egg-cellent creations. Entertaining and packed with amazing food, this is just what we need to warm our hearts on these cold winter nights. Continues tomorrow.

★★★★ VW

Marcella, from 9pm, ITV

After a dramatic ending to season two in 2018, Anna Friel is back as the troubled detective. Fans won’t be disappointed as the series gets off to a riveting start with a double episode and pulls you beneath murky layers of discovery where all is not as it seems. Marcella is working undercover in Belfast, trying to infiltrate a crime family headed by matriarch Katherine (Amanda Burton). A new cast and location, gripping performances and plenty of intrigue punctuated by gasp-inducing shocks all make for compelling viewing.

★★★★★ TL

Holby City, 7.50pm (Scotland, 8.20pm), BBC1

There are major shocks in store for troubled surgeon Kian Madani (Ramin Karimloo) this week when his former drug dealer Sarah Jane is admitted to hospital after being stabbed in prison. Having vowed to support Kian, his lover and colleague Jac Naylor (Rosie Marcel) takes over her care but matters escalate when Sarah Jane gets a visit from detective Remi, and Kian’s suspicions are raised when he hears the pair arguing – then Sarah Jane tries to escape. Later, Remi returns – only this time he’s got a gun! This truly explosive episode sees many Holby favourites caught in the firing line…

★★★★ VW

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Bridgerton, series one, Netflix

If you still haven’t caught up with it, Shonda Rhimes’ sumptuous drama is wonderful escapism about the complicated love lives of aristocratic families in the Regency era. Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) pretend to be a couple to ward off admirers.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

American Animals, 9pm, Film4

Four US university students strive to pull off an audacious art heist in this smart, playful and irresistibly entertaining true-crime thriller. Itching to make their lives remarkable, the quartet decide to steal some rare, incredibly valuable books from their Kentucky college library. Where do they look for inspiration to pull off their caper? Why, Google and the movies, of course. Naturally, the robbery doesn’t go to plan. British director Bart Layton tells this bizarre tale by mixing dramatic re-creations of the gang’s bungled exploits with dissenting interjections from the actual individuals. Surprisingly, the real people are better looking than the actors, surely a Hollywood first.

Live sport

Soaps on TV tonight

