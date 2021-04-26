TV tonight: our highlights for Tuesday 27th April

The Syndicate is just one of the gems on today...

The stakes are even higher for The Syndicate this week, Hanssen is out for revenge in Holby, and get inspiration for some Dream Kitchens and Bathrooms with Mark Millar on Channel 5. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Best TV shows on TV tonight

After finding the courage to admit Sahira Shah’s father Reyhan sexually abused him as a child, this week Henrik Hanssen (Guy Henry) is reunited with his tormentor when Reyhan returns to Holby with complications from his liver transplant. Hanssen vows Reyhan will pay for his crimes – but Reyhan claims no one will believe him after all these years. He manipulates Hanssen into calling Sahira who, up to now, hasn’t taken Hanssen’s allegations seriously. So she’s horrified when new evidence suggests Hanssen is telling the truth… A challenging storyline, sensitively handled and highlighting why abuse victims struggle to come forward decades on from their ordeal.

★★★★ VW

The Syndicate, 9pm, BBC1

As he lives it up in Monaco, Frank (Neil Morrissey) has no idea the syndicate have taken his beloved dog, Duke, until he receives a surprise phone call from Keeley (Katherine Rose Morley), who promises they’ll return his prized pet… as long as he agrees to give back their ‘stolen’ lottery winnings! Frank isn’t going down without a fight, though, and challenges Keeley to a bet – one spin of the roulette wheel. If it’s red, she wins but if it’s black, he keeps the money! Is Keeley about to take the biggest gamble of her life? An exciting cliffhanger before next week’s finale…

★★★★ VW

Dream Kitchens and Bathrooms with Mark Millar, 7pm, Channel 5

DIY SOS’s Mark Millar kicks off his new makeover series with a £50k kitchen transformation in Glasgow for Eddie and Michelle, who want a contemporary, family-friendly kitchen. In Sutton Coldfield, Akil and Samina have £5k to transform their bathroom. As the builders get cracking, Mark pops in to give the couples extra tips on how to achieve their dream space, and gives viewers plenty of inspiration for their own wish lists.

★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Friday Night Dinner, seasons one to six, All 4

Paul Ritter, who died on 5 April, aged 54, is the patriarch of an idiosyncratic Jewish family who get together for the traditional Friday night dinner in this quirky comedy co-starring Tamsin Greig, Simon Bird and Tom Rosenthal.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Remains of the Day, 4.30pm, Sony Movies

This 1993 Merchant-Ivory adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro’s Booker Prize-winning novel is a heartbreaking tale of repression and restraint in the name of duty. Anthony Hopkins won a well-deserved BAFTA as the buttoned-up butler of a country house, while Emma Thompson is equally good as the housekeeper keen to take their relationship further.

Live sport

Champions League Football: Real Madrid v Chelsea 7pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 2





Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders, 7.25pm

Emmerdale, 7pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

