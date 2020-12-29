TV tonight: Our highlights for Tuesday 29th December

Penguins: Meet the Family is just one of the gems tonight...

Penguins: Meet the Family, 6.30pm, BBC1

Mention penguins and most people think of the iconic emperor penguin in the chilly Antarctic. However, as Liz Bonnin reveals in this one-off documentary, there are 18 different species of the flightless bird that have made their homes in a variety of environments, including forests, deserts and even cities! There’s incredible footage of African penguins negotiating traffic in Cape Town, as well as rockhoppers eluding hungry sea lions to feed their chicks. This delightful programme reveals the diversity and adaptability of these hardy, much-loved birds. ★★★★ IM

MasterChef: The Professionals, 8pm, BBC1

It’s been a tough year for chefs but this first of two festive specials reminds us of the magic a talented cook can create, lifting food to another delicious level. Four former professional contestants are mad enough to return and face the judgment of Gregg, Monica and Marcus once again. First up is the skills test. Marcus challenges the chefs to turn Christmas day leftovers into something fabulous and there isn’t a turkey curry in sight. Next, the chefs make two dishes suitable for a New Year feast with absolutely stunning results. Let’s hope 2021 means more people can enjoy the talents of chefs like these. Continues tomorrow. ★★★★ JL

Jamie and Jimmy’s Festive Feast, 9pm, C4

Jamie and Jimmy are joined by Sam Smith and Joe Wicks as they prepare some delicious food for New Year. Jamie begins with pork and crispy double crackling on a bed of veg and creamy beans, before helping Sam put a Mexican spin on a traditional Scottish dish. As Jimmy reveals how to create classic pub grub scampi and chips, Jamie gives Joe a pasta masterclass with ricotta and prosciutto ravioli in a lemon butter. ★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The Fall, BBC iPlayer, series 1 to 3

If you’re looking for a gripping new box set to get your teeth into this Christmas, then look no further than The Fall on BBC iPlayer. The series, set in Northern Ireland, sees DSI Stella Gibson (Gillian Anderson) called in to solve a grisly Belfast murder. The series also stars Jamie Doran, better known as Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades film series, who gives a chilling portrayal of killer Paul Spector.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Wonder Woman, 7.30pm, ITV

Even counting Joker and the Batman films, DC have struggled compared to comic-book rivals Marvel. Wonder Woman tips the scales DC’s way and is a terrific superhero origin movie with something rarely found in the genre: heart. The impressive Gal Gadot plays the Amazonian princess who leaves her secret homeland to travel with a pilot (Chris Pine) and become involved in World War One. Action-packed, but also funny and touching, it makes the first female-led superhero film an inspiring experience on several levels. ★★★★★ NP

