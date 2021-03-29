TV tonight: our highlights for Tuesday 30th March

The Syndicate is just one of the gems on today...

Kay Mellor drama The Syndicate is back, Nadiya Hussain shows us her Remarkable Places to Eat, and Ross Kemp is On the Trail of Britain's Tiger Kings.

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Remarkable Places to Eat, 8pm, BBC2

When Fred Sirieix exclaims ‘Oh là là! Two fat rascals!’, he’s not making an inappropriate comment about himself and Nadiya Hussain, his guide to Yorkshire eateries. He’s talking about the best-selling bakery product (a sort of cross between a scone and a rock cake) at Betty’s Tea Rooms in Harrogate, one of the places Nadiya takes him. They also sample samosas at Anand Sweets in Harehills, Leeds, and try a delicious crab brioche in Saltburn-by-the-Sea before having a cheese-and-fruitcake picnic at Malham Cove. The programme makers have really hit the sweet spot with this pairing – Fred and Nadiya should have a whole series to themselves!

★★★★ JP

The Syndicate Season 4, 9pm, BBC1

Five kennel workers have their world turned upside down when they win big on the lottery as Kay Mellor’s drama returns. Keeley (Katherine Rose Morley), Jake (Kieran Urquhart), Colette (Emily Head), Roxy (Taj Atwal) and Gemma (Liberty Hobbs) are devastated to hear they may lose their jobs. But then newsagent Frank (Neil Morrissey) tells them they’ve won £500 on the lottery. Later they suspect they’ve actually won the jackpot – £27million! – but Frank is nowhere to be found… A lively and promising start.

★★★★ VW

Britain’s Tiger Kings – On the Trail with Ross Kemp, 9pm, ITV

Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin became household names after Netflix released hit documentary series Tiger King last year, but there are plenty of Brits following in the eccentric American pair’s footsteps. In the first episode of a two-part series, Ross Kemp travels the country to meet larger-than-life characters who keep big cats in their back gardens, including one man who’s built a hot tub next to his homemade lion enclosure. His neighbours aren’t too happy, but with lion and tiger ownership increasing by 57% in the last 20 years, he’s not alone in his penchant for dangerous pets.

★★★★ SMA

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The Big Bang Theory, seasons one-12, Netflix

Kaley Cuoco, currently starring in Sky One’s The Flight Attendant, came to fame in this popular, long-running US sitcom. She plays aspiring actor Penny, who lives across the hall from brilliant but socially awkward physicists Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Sheldon (Jim Parsons).

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Serenity, 9pm, Horror Channel

Nathan Fillion heads a quirky gang of intergalactic pirates aboard the spaceship Serenity in a rollicking sci-fi adventure spin-off from Joss Whedon’s short-lived TV series Firefly. Even if you never caught the series, don’t let that put you off: Whedon quickly gets you up to speed with the characters and story.

Live sport

World Cup Football: Wales v Czech Republic from 7.25pm (k-o 7.45pm), S4C/Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

from 7.25pm (k-o 7.45pm), S4C/Sky Sports Main Event/NOW Football: Republic of Ireland v Qatar 7.40pm (k-o 8.30pm) Sky Sports Football/NOW

