TV tonight: our highlights for Tuesday 4th May



Holby City, 7.50pm (Scotland, 11.05pm), BBC1

Since Max McGerry was arrested, Fletch (Alex Walkinshaw) has been acting CEO of Holby. But, this week, the demands of being the boss test him to the limit. Fletch is already on the warpath after catching Sacha and Ange operating after-hours on Dominic. Also, a patient has died on Darwin, and the death is being treated as suspicious. Henrik Hanssen wants to see the coroner’s report but only boss Fletch is allowed to look at it. When Hanssen says he’s changed his mind about returning as CEO, will Fletch gladly step aside? We’ve enjoyed seeing Fletch in charge, but we reckon now’s the time for Hanssen to be back on top!

★★★★ VW

The Money Maker, 9pm, C4

In the current economic climate and with many businesses on their knees, this engaging new series couldn’t be more timely. Entrepreneur and seasoned investor Eric Collins is the calm and charismatic ‘Money Maker’ who visits four small and struggling UK businesses to help turn around their fortunes. First up is Prymo, a Manchester-based repair and restoration company where Eric meets passionate CEO Jasen who’s initially resistant to the changes Eric wants to make and the investment offer on the table. Businesses later in the series include a food delivery company and a mobile barber.

★★★★★ TL

The Syndicate, 9pm, BBC1

Life gets more interesting for the members of the Woodvale Kennels syndicate as they begin to ponder their futures. As Keeley and Jake make ambitious plans, Colette is shocked by the unexpected reappearance of a face from her past. Meanwhile, Sam tries to persuade Roxy to give their relationship another go, and Gemma is heartbroken when she uncovers her dad’s dark side. And what has become of chancer Frank? A satisfying end to a compelling drama that once again has hit the jackpot!

★★★★ VW

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Wellington Paranormal, seasons one to three, Sky Box Sets/NOW

Created by Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi and his long-time collaborator, Flight of the Conchords’ Jemaine Clement, this New Zealand mockumentary is a spin-off from their horror spoof What We Do in the Shadows and centres on two clueless cops (Mike Minogue and Karen O’Leary) investigating supernatural incidents in and around the capital.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Elizabeth, 11.05pm, Film4

This award-winning portrait of Elizabeth I might play fast and loose with historical facts, but it’s certainly an enjoyable and full-blooded slice of period drama. Cate Blanchett supplies just one of many terrific performances in a starry cast (Geoffrey Rush, Joseph Fiennes, Richard Attenborough et al), bringing out the Virgin Queen’s initial naivety and subsequent ruthlessness.

Live sport

Champions League Football: Manchester City v PSG 7pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 2





