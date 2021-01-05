TV tonight: Our highlights for Tuesday 5th January

Cheetah Family and Me is just one of the gems tonight...

The first episode of forensic drama, Traces, starts tonight, starring Line of Duty favourite Martin Compston, while Bradley Walsh and his son, Barney, embark on a new adventure in Breaking Dad. Here’s what else you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

It’s New Year’s Eve but it doesn’t look like 2021 will be much brighter for the staff at Holby. Sacha Levy is forced to consider his future when daughter Beka says he needs more time to grieve for Essie and should end his relationship with Jodie. Will he listen? Meanwhile, still battling with his addiction, Kian’s thrown when he discovers he’s nearly out of pills. But he gets lucky when he intercepts a drug-cupboard robbery! ★★★★ VW

South Africa with Gregg Wallace, ITV, 7.30pm

Gregg Wallace is the latest celebrity to bag his very own travelogue series, as he swaps the MasterChef kitchen for a six-part tour of South Africa, exploring its wildlife, culture and, of course, cuisine. He begins his journey on safari in the Amakhala Game Reserve in the Eastern Cape, where he sleeps under canvas for the first time in his life and tries out poike, a unique South African stew cooked over a campfire. There’s also an emotional moment when Gregg gets up very close and personal with a wild leopard. ★★★ HD

Cheetah Family & Me, 9pm, BBC2

There are lots of documentaries about endangered wildlife. But this visually stunning two-parter is slightly different. Gordon Buchanan spends several weeks tracking a cheetah mum and her four cubs through the Kalahari Desert – on foot. In recent years wild cheetah numbers have plummeted to just 7,000, so Gordon aims to immerse himself in the cheetah’s daily life to experience the threat to their survival first hand. In tonight’s opener Gordon gains the cheetah’s trust, sees her first kill and witnesses one of the cubs being killed by a leopard. Continues tomorrow. ★★★★ HD

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The Cry, BBC iPlayer, series one

This four-part BBC thriller, starring Victoria favourite Jenna Coleman, is a drama not to be missed. When Joanna and Alistair travel to Australia with their baby son, Noah, they are bracing themselves to fight for custody of Alistair’s daughter. But soon their lives start to unravel when they face an unthinkable tragedy. However, not everything is as it seems, and soon Joanna is about to discover that the truth is far worse than she could have ever imagined.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Get Carter, ITV4, 10.25pm

One of the greatest British gangster movies, this relentlessly bleak thriller stars Michael Caine as a London tough guy who arrives in Newcastle to find out how his brother died. ★★★★★

Live sport

Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford, 7.45pm, Sky Sports

Soaps on TV tonight

Emmerdale, 7pm

EastEnders, 7.30pm

Don’t miss Cheetah Family & Me on BBC2 – this visually stunning two-parter concludes tomorrow.

