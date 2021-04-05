TV tonight: our highlights for Tuesday 6th April

The Syndicate is just one of the gems on today...

The Syndicate go on the trail of the missing millions, Sahira is torn between Hanssen and her father in Holby, and it’s the final Celebrity Bake Off. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand selected recommendations for what’s on TV tonight include three TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Holby stalwart Henrik Hanssen recently left Sahira shell-shocked over revelations that her father Reyhan abused him as a child. As he tries to convince her he’s telling the truth, Sahira is adamant her dad is innocent. Regular viewers will know that Sahira and Hanssen go way back, so it will be interesting to see where this story goes as Sahira is torn between her oldest friend and her own flesh and blood. Elsewhere, it’s the last day of Kian’s rehab program and Lucky asks him to take a test. Is Kian finally drug-free and ready to save lives?

★★★★ VW

The Syndicate, 9pm, BBC1

The Woodvale Kennels’ lottery syndicate are on the hunt for their missing £27m but without the ticket – and newsagent Frank AWOL – how can they prove that they won the jackpot? Keeley and the gang tell Denise from Mercury Millions they’re the real lottery winners, and urge her to check with Cheryl (Gaynor Faye) from the newsagent where they bought the ticket. With millions on the line, the syndicate know they’re going to have to track down Frank themselves to find out what’s become of their winnings. Can the gang and Cheryl team up to find Frank – not to mention the cash?

★★★★ VW

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer, 8pm, C4

The final four celebrities enter the tent; who out of TV and radio presenter Anneka Rice, comedian John Bishop, former Girls Aloud singer Nadine Coyle and presenter Ade Adepitan will impress Prue and Paul enough to win the last coveted apron? The signature challenge is decorative choux buns, followed by a tricky technical to make 12 financier cakes, so called because they look like gold bars, and finally, the showstopper – a cake inspired by something on their bucket list…

★★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Bates Motel, seasons one to five, BBC iPlayer

The Good Doctor’s Freddie Highmore found US TV fame playing the young Norman Bates in this contemporary prequel to 1960’s Psycho. It explores the dark, twisted relationship between the teenager and his mother, Norma (Vera Farmiga).

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Deep Impact, 6.45pm, Film4

The special effects play second fiddle to the human drama in this excellent apocalyptic disaster movie about a comet that is on a collision course with Earth – indeed, the real action only materialises later on in the movie. Morgan Freeman, as the US President, anchors an appealing cast that includes Elijah Wood, Téa Leoni, Robert Duvall and Vanessa Redgrave. The film is full of gut-wrenching moments of heroism and sacrifice.

Live sport

Champions League Football: Real Madrid v Liverpool 7.30pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 2

7.30pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 2 Champions League Football: Manchester City v Liverpool 7.30pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 3

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders, 7.30pm

Emmerdale, 7pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss The Syndicate on TV tonight – more intrigue over the missing money

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!