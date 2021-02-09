TV tonight: our highlights for Tuesday 9th February

Joanna Lumley's Home Sweet Home is just one of the gems on today...

Joanna Lumley visits Scotland and Northern Ireland in this week’s Home Sweet Home, it’s an office space under construction in Interior Design Masters, and Marcella’s in danger as the ITV drama continues. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What’s on TV tonight



Best TV shows on TV tonight

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr, 8pm, BBC2

This week, the show that’s four parts Changing Rooms to one part Apprentice tasks the designers with creating a contemporary office space. In teams of three, they set to work on areas which include zones for meeting, work and relaxation (in our current climate often collectively known as ‘the kitchen table’). Your eyebrows will get a good workout at some ideas – including a ping-pong table right by a work area – and host Alan Carr worries that orange can make people think ‘budget airlines and fake tan’. But one design stands out for judge Michelle Ogundehin: ‘Same brief, same budget… different results. This feels like the future of offices’.

★★★★ JP

Joanna Lumley’s Home Sweet Home, 8pm, ITV

Proudly declaring herself three-quarters Scottish, Joanna is thrilled to take the high road in this leg of her travels. As well as learning how Harris tweed and whisky are made, she helps herd Highland cattle and reminisces about a New Avengers episode filmed at Eilean Donan castle. Then she’s off to Northern Ireland to see the stunning Game of Thrones location Dark Hedges. What we love are Joanna’s interactions with extraordinary Brits, and in Derry, it’s a delight to see her meet with charity founder Richard Moore, who was blinded as a child during The Troubles.

★★★★★ CC

Marcella, 9pm, ITV

If the menacing matriarch of a notorious crime family invites you to go for a drive, then you should really look for your nearest escape route! Marcella (Anna Friel), though, seems unfazed when she accompanies ice-cool Katherine (Amanda Burton) to an unknown location, where a deadly message is then received loud and clear. The undercover cop is beginning to unravel after her attempt to help her old friend, DCI Rav Sangha, with his investigation spectacularly backfired. Now her lover Finn is even questioning her motives – how long before her cover is blown? Another nail-biting episode with twists you really won’t see coming!

★★★★★ RM

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

For the People, seasons one to two, Amazon Prime Video

Before Regé-Jean Page starred as the smouldering Duke of Hastings in Bridgerton, he played an ambitious, privileged assistant district attorney in Shonda Rhimes’ legal drama. Set in New York, it follows a group of newly qualified lawyers.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Post, 9pm, Film4

There’s still time to catch All the President’s Men on BBC iPlayer, but before The Washington Post’s Woodward and Bernstein uncovered the Watergate scandal, the newspaper had already taken on the establishment. Publisher Katherine Graham (Meryl Streep) and editor Ben Bradlee (Tom Hanks) combined to release the Pentagon Papers, a secret official report on US involvement in the Vietnam War. Director Steven Spielberg channels the conspiracy movies of the 1970s to superb effect, creating a tense, gripping account with a stellar cast.

Live sport

FA Cup Football: Man Utd v West Ham 7pm (k-o 7.30pm), BBC1

Soaps on TV tonight

Emmerdale, 7pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss Joanna Lumley’s Home Sweet Home on TV tonight – the actress takes the high road this week

