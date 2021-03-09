TV tonight: our highlights for Tuesday 9th March

The Great Celebrity Bake Off is just one of the gems on today...

The famous tent welcomes some more well-known faces for The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer, Davina and Nicky catch up with some Long Lost Family relatives to see What Happened Next, and the net’s closing in on Cameron in Holby. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Long Lost Family: What Happened Next, 9pm, ITV

Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell have certainly been busy over the past decade, reuniting 418 people with missing relatives, bringing 209 siblings together and helping 98 parents find children they thought they’d lost for ever. And in this new run of the catch-up show, we see how some of their stories continued, or in the case of 67-year-old Jean Smith, we hear her story for the first time as the initial search didn’t quite go to plan! We also meet Annie Sims, who was reunited with her birth mother and sister five years ago. She is searching for even more relatives now, and travels to Germany in her quest.

★★★★ LP

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer, 8pm, C4

When famous faces enter the Bake Off tent to ask us to dig deep for Stand Up To Cancer, anything can happen, but as Prue Leith gleefully says, ‘I love it when the celebs mess up!’. Sure enough, tonight’s bakers – Daisy Ridley, Alexandra Burke, Tom Allen and Rob Beckett – face issues with millionaire’s shortbread and a fruity technical before a showstopper featuring their bugbears. But competition is fierce (Tom keeps reminding Prue and Paul that he hosts Bake Off: The Professionals), so who will be donning the Star Baker apron?

★★★★ CC

Holby City, 7.50pm (times vary), BBC1

After being recognised by patient Bobby Edwards, Cameron Dunn – aka Holby’s Dr Death – had to silence him the only way he knows how. But as Chloe grows suspicious about her patient’s death, it looks like the net could be closing in. When hospital boss Max informs Chloe and Cameron that a post-mortem into Bobby’s death revealed ‘inconsistencies’, as Bobby’s doctor, it’s a furious Chloe who’s suspended. She confides in mum Ange that Cameron’s a danger to patients, so Ange turns detective. Is she playing with fire? This episode marks a major turning point in the ‘Killer Cameron’ storyline, so viewers won’t want to miss it!

★★★★ VW

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Buried By the Bernards, season one, Netflix

Unconventional is the only way to describe how the eccentric Bernard family run their budget-friendly funeral home business in Memphis. Larger-than-life characters and their warmth and humour is the emphasis rather than the sad business of death.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Paddington 2, BBC iPlayer

Was it a coincidence that Paddington 3 was announced at roughly the same time as the ‘roadmap’ out of lockdown? Perhaps, but fans of the first two films couldn’t have asked for a better pick-me-up than the thought of further adventures with the well-meaning but accident-prone bear. In this charming, near-perfect sequel, Paddington’s plans to buy a special gift for his great aunt Lucy are derailed when he’s accused of a robbery and sent to prison. In a fantastic cast, Hugh Grant and Brendan Gleeson stand out, with Ben Whishaw again voicing Paddington.

Live sport

Championship Football: Portsmouth v Sunderland 7.30pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Football/NOW TV

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders, 7.30pm

Emmerdale, 7pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

Don’t miss The Great Celebrity Bake Off on TV tonight – stars getting hot and bothered in the name of charity!

