TV tonight: our highlights for Wednesday 10th February

Holby City, 8.20pm, BBC1

We thought we’d seen the last of Sacha’s scheming lover Jodie when she fled after being rumbled for poisoning Beka. But this week she’s back – and she’s pregnant! Jodie (Sian Reese-Williams) clearly thinks the news will make Sacha fall back into her arms but he knows she needs help, and mental-health nurse Lucky thinks Jodie should be sectioned. This causes her to freak out and flee the hospital – and that’s when events take an unexpected and tragic turn. Don’t miss tonight’s dramatic episode, as the ramifications of what happens have a major impact on the entire hospital

★★★★ VW

Extraordinary Escapes with Sandi Toksvig, 9pm, C4

The last few months have been a bit grim, but Sandi Toksvig will be serving up small slices of escapism from Britain’s remote rural retreats in this relaxing travel series. Alison Steadman joins the QI host for a trip to the wilds of Suffolk in this first episode and the pair unwind in three architectural marvels, including a refurbished 19th-century coastal lookout and a thatched cottage with a moat. We can almost feel the salty breeze on our faces as they sit on the beach watching the clouds roll by…

★★★★ SMA

The Bay, 9pm, ITV

DI Manning (Daniel Ryan) intervened when Lisa Armstrong’s private life impacted on her work in series one. Now, as he deals with his own problems – the breakdown of his marriage – it’s clear the stress could affect his ability to lead the investigation and, in the wake of the tragedy that rocked the team at the end of the last episode, his conduct comes under scrutiny. Meanwhile, the hunt is on for a mystery hotel guest with links to the deceased, and the strained relationship between Lisa and her estranged ex, Andy, takes a dramatic turn.

★★★★ IM

Best box set to watch

For the People, seasons one to two, Amazon Prime Video

Before Regé-Jean Page starred as the smouldering Duke of Hastings in Bridgerton, he played an ambitious, privileged assistant district attorney in Shonda Rhimes’ legal drama. Set in New York, it follows a group of newly qualified lawyers.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Journeyman, 11.10pm, Film4

Paddy Considine goes the distance as director and star of this powerful drama about a boxing champ whose toughest fight is outside the ring as he tries to rebuild his life with his wife and baby daughter after a fateful bout against a cocky younger rival leaves him mentally and physically impaired. Considine is terrific, as is Jodie Whittaker as his anguished wife.

Live sport

FA Cup Football: Swansea v Man City 5pm (k-o 5.30pm), BT Sport 1

5pm (k-o 5.30pm), BT Sport 1 FA Cup Football: Everton v Tottenham 7.45pm (k-o 8.15pm), BT Sport 1

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders, 8pm

Emmerdale, 7pm

Coronation Street, 7.30pm & 8.30pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

