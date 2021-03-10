TV tonight: our highlights for Wednesday 10th March

DNA Journey is just one of the gems on today...

ITV has a new genealogy show in DNA Journey, The One Show launches a new challenge for Comic Relief, and Les Dennis stars in today’s Moving On. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

The One Show, 7pm, BBC1

Enjoy all the action as fiercely competitive ex-footballers and hosts Alex Scott and Jermaine Jenas leave the green sofas to take part in a fundraising egg-and-spoon race for Red Nose Day. Over three days they’re captaining two teams and hiking more than 100km in all weather and terrain, while precariously balancing a red nose on a spoon. Of course, there are time penalties for any ‘nose drops’ and there will, no doubt, be a serious amount of arm ache, too. But it’s all for a good cause…

★★★★ HD

DNA Journey, 9pm, ITV

Brace yourself for some blokey banter as League of Their Own friends Jamie Redknapp and Freddie Flintoff take a road trip around England to explore their family trees. The twist in this genealogy show is that it’s done in pairs, with Amanda Holden and Alan Carr, and Martin and Roman Kemp teaming up in the other two episodes. With sportsmen Jamie and Freddie, this means lots of fun competitiveness as surprises are sprung on them about the exploits of their forebears, both good and bad, on a whistlestop tour.

★★★★ IM

Jimmy McGovern’s Moving On, 2.15pm (Scotland, 1.45pm), BBC1

Les Dennis stars as divorcé Joe in today’s episode of the daytime series. It’s fair to say Joe’s not in the best shape and now he’s retired his days revolve around pies and boozing with his mates. However, a birthday gift of training sessions with a fitness instructor, Brandon (Aaron Cobham), changes everything. As a cynical Joe starts to get healthier, the cracks in his friendship group get wider. Buckets of dry humour and great performances from the cast, including Atomic Kitten singer Liz McClarnon as Joe’s daughter, Casey, and Brookside’s Michael Starke as Joe’s pal Shaun.

★★★★ TL

Buried By the Bernards, season one, Netflix

Unconventional is the only way to describe how the eccentric Bernard family run their budget-friendly funeral home business in Memphis. Larger-than-life characters and their warmth and humour is the emphasis rather than the sad business of death.

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, 2.40pm, Sony Movies Classic

Long before Jordan Peele gave us racism-themed horror Get Out, screenwriter William Rose won an Oscar for this 1967 classic about the dilemma facing white, liberal-minded parents whose daughter (Katharine Houghton) wants to marry a black doctor (Sidney Poitier). The magical acting by Katharine Hepburn and Spencer Tracy (in their last film together) lifts this to a higher plane, winning Hepburn the third of her four Best Actress Oscars.

Premier League Football: Manchester City v Southampton 5.30pm (k-o 6pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW TV

5.30pm (k-o 6pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW TV Champions League Football: Liverpool v RB Leipzig 7pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 2

Emmerdale, 7pm

Coronation Street, 7.30pm & 8.30pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

