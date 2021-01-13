TV tonight: our highlights for Wednesday 13 January

The Truth About Getting Fit at Home is just one of the gems tonight...

Discover how to get more out of your living room workout with The Truth About Getting Fit at Home, and escape lockdown as we join Julia Bradbury on another beautiful coastal walk. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand selected recommendations for what’s on TV tonight include three TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

The Truth About Getting Fit at Home, 9pm, BBC1

Since the lockdowns millions of us have swapped the gym for our living rooms but are we getting the maximum benefits from our exercise regimes? Blogger Mehreen Baig uses science to find out which types of exercise offer the best rewards. She also meets former athlete GB Becky Lyne to see how tech can make runners less prone to injury, and investigates which health accessories, from supplements to resistance bands, are worth the money. Shockingly she learns the risks of exercising too much. Packed full of information, this one-off can help us all to make the most of the new way of exercising. ★★★★ NH

Cornwall & Devon Walks, 8pm, ITV

Starting in beautiful Padstow, Julia Bradbury embarks on a five-mile walk along a picturesque coastal path. Some of the stunning views will be familiar to fans of BBC drama Poldark, as many of the exterior scenes are filmed nearby. Along the route she also discovers countless secret coves and admires a herd of fallow deer at Prideaux Place, a gorgeous Elizabethan manor. She ends her scenic stroll at Trevone Bay, where chef Jack Stein (son of Rick) cooks her a tasty fish supper on the beach. ★★★★ JL

Briarpatch, 9pm, Alibi

Briarpatch is a stylised murder mystery with a nod to Pulp Fiction. Rosario Dawson plays Allegra Dill, a slick Washington DC senate investigator called back to her backwater hometown of San Bonifacio when her cop sister is murdered. Everyone she meets is either an old acquaintance, a suspect or both. In the meantime, the town’s crawling with escaped zoo animals and there’s a sense of impending danger and surprise. As Allegra probes into the case, and the body count rises, it becomes clear her sister was silenced before she could expose a powerful criminal organisation. ★★★★ MC

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Dynasties, series one, BBC iPlayer

If you enjoyed Meerkat: A Dynasties Special over Christmas, there’s plenty more where that came from as this breathtaking wildlife series devotes episodes to vulnerable species – chimpanzees, emperor penguins, lions, painted wolves and tigers.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

RoboCop, Film4, 11.50pm

This exciting and slick reboot of the darkly comic 1987 film stars Joel Kinnaman as the Detroit cop-turned-cyborg crime fighter. ★★★

Live sport

Premier League Football: Manchester City v Brighton and Hove Albion 5.30pm, BT Sport

5.30pm, BT Sport Premier League Football: Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League/NOW TV

Soaps on TV tonight

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

Emmerdale, 7pm

Coronation Street 7.30 and 8.30pm

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss The Truth About Getting Fit at Home – perfectly timed for while we’re all staying indoors.

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!