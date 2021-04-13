TV tonight: our highlights for Wednesday 14th April

The Great British Sewing Bee is just one of the gems on today...



The Great British Sewing Bee is back, Paul makes some more canine chums in For the Love of Dogs, and Hollywood star Jamie Foxx stars in new Netflix comedy Dad Stop Embarrassing Me. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What’s on TV tonight



Best TV shows on TV tonight

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs, 8pm, ITV

Paul turns dog masseur this week (we’re sure that’s a thing) when he meets Roxi, an excited Staffie cross who’s in need of calming down if she’s to find her forever home. She’s five but has the energy of a puppy – and definitely gives Paul a workout when he takes her for a walk. Paul also meets Floyd, a rare West African Azawakh who is quite the opposite to Roxi, very subdued and doesn’t want to know Paul at first when he tries to talk to him through his kennel bars. Another episode guaranteed to lift the spirits.

★★★ LP

The Great British Sewing Bee, 9pm, BBC1

The contest returns tonight with new sewers, a new location and ingenious transformations. Wetsuits, curtains and even parachutes will be finding their way into the sewing room to be magically stitched into garments, but first it’s old T-shirts that must be transformed within 90 minutes to impress judges Esme Young and Patrick Grant. There’ll also be ‘shell tops’ and ‘buffet dresses’. And no, that’s not a fancy design term, but simply a dress suitable to wear while scoffing a Scotch egg and a slice of quiche!

★★★★★ TL

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me, Netflix

Jamie Foxx has come a long way since bursting onto the scene with The Jamie Foxx Show in the late 1990s and now the Oscar-winning Hollywood A-lister is returning to his sitcom roots. Inspired by true tales his daughter Corrine scribbled in her diary when she was a girl, this series tells the story of Brian Dixon, a bachelor who becomes a full-time dad when his daughter Sasha (Kyla-Drew) comes to live with him. It’s heartwarming fare and David Alan Grier is superb as Brian’s weed- toking father, ‘Pops’ Dixon.

★★★★ SMA

Best box set to watch

The Goldbergs, seasons one to seven, All 4

George Segal, who died last month aged 87, plays the grandfather of future TV showrunner Adam Goldberg in this sitcom based on Goldberg’s experiences of growing up in Philadelphia in the 1980s. Curb Your Enthusiasm’s Jeff Garlin co-stars as Adam’s dad. Season eight is due on our screens soon – but with seven seasons to enjoy, there are lots of episodes to keep you entertained until then.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Greatest Showman, 9pm, Film4

This barnstorming musical extravaganza inspired by the life of 19th-century circus impresario PT Barnum stars an ideal Hugh Jackman as the man who basically invented showbiz. Snubbing society snobs in New York, he starts his own theatre with a bunch of oddballs and misfits, allowing them to shine. Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya provide colourful support, Benji Pasek and Justin Paul provide the songs and director Michael Gracey supplies the spectacle.

Live sport

Champions League Football: Liverpool v Real Madrid 7pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 2

7pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 2 Champions League Football: Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City 7.15pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 3

Soaps on TV tonight

Emmerdale, 7pm

Coronation Street, 7.30pm & 8.30pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

Don’t miss The Great British Sewing Bee on TV tonight – host Joe will have you in stitches!

