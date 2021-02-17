TV tonight: our highlights for Wednesday 17th February

Extraordinary Escapes is just one of the gems on today...

Sandi Toksvig takes Jessica Hynes on some Extraordinary Escapes, more revelations for Lisa and her boss Manning in The Bay, and gripping new financial drama Devils starts on Sky Atlantic.

The Bay, 9pm, ITV

We’ve already had one bad penny turn up in Morecambe, in the form of Lisa’s ex, Andy, in this second series. And in last week’s episode, a mystery woman from deceased solicitor Stephen Marshbrook’s past arrived on the scene, and the skeletons started tumbling out of the apparently happy family’s cupboard. While that development unearths another potential suspect, further revelations about the family law firm’s dealings with the Breakwater account seem to point in a different direction. Meanwhile, the usually rock-solid DI Manning (Daniel Ryan) is steering into some seriously choppy waters at home and at work…

★★★★ IM

Extraordinary Escapes with Sandi Toksvig, 9pm, C4

Sandi Toksvig is joined by Jessica Hynes this week on a trip around the actor’s home county of Kent. Tonight’s episode is full of breathtaking architecture and beautiful scenery, and they start in the rolling hills of Benenden, where a 1900s windmill has been converted into a luxury hideaway for two, before staying the night at Elmley Nature National Reserve to do a spot of bird-watching. It’s a tranquil sojourn and one made all the better by Jessica, who proves thoughtful and amusing company as they watch geese swoop through the silent sky.

★★★★ SMA

Devils, 9pm, Sky Atlantic/NOW TV

Patrick Dempsey puts Grey’s Anatomy’s caring, ill-fated surgeon Derek ‘McDreamy’ Shepherd behind him to play Dominic Morgan, a charming but calculating CEO at the London branch of an investment bank in this gripping financial thriller set in 2011, in the aftermath of the global banking crisis. Dominic’s Italian-born protégé Massimo (Alessandro Borghi) is in line for promotion but a scandal and a shocking death sees a conspiracy start to unravel… The leads are compelling, and look out for great supporting turns from Ben Miles, Malachi Kirby and Ken Stott.

★★★★ CC

Best box set to watch

Superstore, seasons one to five, Netflix

Ugly Betty’s America Ferrera stars in an enjoyable comedy series centring on a group of employees at a megastore called Cloud 9 in St Louis, Missouri, which, like the American version of The Office, takes a few episodes before it hits its stride.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Roman J Israel, Esq, 9pm, Film4

Denzel Washington was Oscar-nominated for his role in this uneven mix of legal thriller and character drama. He plays a socially awkward back-room lawyer struggling to adapt to a more public role after his partner goes into a coma. Colin Farrell as a slick legal hotshot and Carmen Ejogo as civil-rights activist lend good support, and Washington, sporting a shaggy Afro, baggy suit and shambling walk, is never less than compelling.

Live sport

Championship Football: Bournemouth v Rotherham United 8pm (k-o 8.15pm), Sky Sports Football/NOW TV

8pm (k-o 8.15pm), Sky Sports Football/NOW TV Champions League Football: FC Porto v Juventus 7.15pm (k-o 8.15pm), BT Sport 2

Soaps on TV tonight

Emmerdale, 7pm

Coronation Street, 7.30pm & 8.30pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

