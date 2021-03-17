TV tonight: our highlights for Wednesday 17th March

DNA Journey is just one of the gems on today...

Amanda Holden and Alan Carr go on their DNA Journey, BBC2 follows The Surrogates, and Michelle Obama gets cooking with pals Waffles + Mochi on Netflix. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

The Surrogates, 10.45pm (times vary), BBC1

It’s not too difficult to understand why some people turn to surrogates to carry their baby when you meet the prospective parents in the first of this three-part documentary series. But what makes women decide to be surrogates? Although surrogacy is illegal in many European countries, it’s legal in Britain as long as it’s free and only reasonable expenses are paid for. Here, we follow five women who have chosen to be surrogates under very different circumstances, including Caitlin, who has two young children of her own and is about to carry a baby for her boss, Kate.

★★★★ JP

DNA Journey, 9pm, ITV

Interesting as it is to find skeletons lurking in celebrity closets, it’s just as fun watching the friendships between the famous pairs taking part in this series. Delving into their family history this week are Amanda Holden and Alan Carr who, as you can imagine, are beyond excited going on a road trip together. Amanda discovers past family secrets in the grounds of a Cornish stately home, while Alan’s journey takes him to a pub in south London…

★★★★ RF

Waffles + Mochi, Netflix

Michelle Obama stars in (and is the executive producer of alongside her husband Barack) this new cookery show for children. Waffles and Mochi are two super-cute puppets that travel from the land of frozen food to a supermarket run by Mrs Obama. They jump in a magical shopping trolley to travel the world learning about different foods and meeting inspiring chefs. The first episode is all about tomatoes, there’s a funky song, plus recipes for roasted tomato pasta and gazpacho. Cheery, fun and educational.

★★★★ JL

The Kumars at No.42, BBC iPlayer

Sanjeev Bhaskar stars as an aspiring chat-show host whose interviews with celebrity guests are sabotaged by members of his family in this enjoyable comedy. His mother is played by Indira Joshi, who appears with Bhaskar in the new series of ITV’s Unforgotten.

Misery, 9pm, Film4

Still one of the best Stephen King adaptations, helped immeasurably by fellow author William Goldman’s taut script and Rob Reiner’s unfussy direction. James Caan is superb, despite spending virtually the entire movie immobile, and Kathy Bates is terrifying in her Oscar-winning turn as his deranged captor.

Championship Football: Birmingham City v Reading 7.30pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Football/NOW TV

7.30pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Football/NOW TV Champions League Football: Chelsea v Atletico Madrid 7pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 2

Emmerdale, 7pm

Coronation Street, 7.30pm & 8.30pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

Don’t miss DNA Journey on TV tonight – Alan and Amanda go back in time.

