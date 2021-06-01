TV tonight: our highlights for Wednesday 2nd June

The Great British Sewing Bee is just one of the gems on today...

The Great British Sewing Bee goes to the movies, Netflix’s Blue Miracle tells a remarkable true story, and there’s more thrilling action in drama Before We Die. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What’s on TV tonight



Best TV shows on TV tonight

Blue Miracle, Netflix

The remarkable true story of the residents of Mexican boys’ home Casa Hogar, who enter a major offshore fishing tournament to win the money needed to save their orphanage, which is on the brink of bankruptcy following a devastating hurricane in 2014. Dennis Quaid plays the washed-up captain the boys team up with and Jimmy Gonzales is their guardian. A heart-warming watch for all the family.

★★★ JE

The Great British Sewing Bee, 9pm, BBC1

Which remaining stitcher will have the time of their life re-creating the iconic dress from Dirty Dancing and who will wish that they could hide in the corner? The final five sewers are celebrating the ‘Music of the Movies’ in tonight’s quarter-final, starting with the tricky satin and chiffon dress from the 1987 film worn by actor Jennifer Grey. The Transformation Challenge is to turn curtains into a children’s play outfit like Julie Andrews’ Maria in The Sound of Music, and the Made to Measure is to create a glamorous outfit inspired by the 2006 film Dreamgirls.

★★★★ JL

Before We Die, 9pm, C4

After a tantalising introduction last week to the charismatic Mimica family, tonight we get to know them better – and it makes them even more fascinating. Worryingly, Christian (Patrick Gibson) might be feeling that way, too, as his involvement with the Mimicas deepens – especially after he earns enigmatic Davor’s gratitude by saving him from a dangerous situation. Hannah and Billy (Lesley Sharp and Vincent Regan), meanwhile, try to convince Tina to let them continue to run their secret informer ‘Issy’ off the books, but Hannah’s in for a shock when she learns who Issy really is…

★★★★★ SP

Best box set to watch

The Hour, seasons one and two, Acorn TV/Amazon Prime Video/BritBox

Ben Whishaw is far removed from his current role as a gangster in Fargo in this 2011/12 drama. Although both shows are set in the 1950s, here Whishaw plays a dedicated BBC journalist caught up in a conspiracy.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

12 Years A Slave, 9pm, Film4

Director Steve McQueen’s extraordinary Oscar-winning movie based on the 1853 memoir by Solomon Northup is not an easy watch but it’s a necessary one. Chiwetel Ejiofor is stunning as Northup, with brilliant support from Michael Fassbender as a terrifying slave master, Sarah Paulson as his wife and Lupita Nyong’o as Fassbender’s slave mistress. This is Ejiofor’s movie, though, and he owns it with a quiet, supremely underplayed humanity.

Live sport

International Friendly: England v Austria 7.30pm (k-o 8pm), ITV

7.30pm ITV Test Cricket: England v New Zealand 10am, Sky Sports Cricket/NOW (highlights, 7pm, BBC2)

Soaps on TV tonight

Emmerdale, 7pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss The Great British Sewing Bee on TV tonight – more sewing shenanigans from Joe and co.

