TV tonight: our highlights for Wednesday 20th January

Crime drama The Bay is back, Sky One drama Bulletproof moves to South Africa, and BBC1 looks at The Truth About Improving Your Mental Health.

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Bulletproof: South Africa, 9pm, Sky One/NOW TV

Bullets and banter fly through the air as cop buddies Aaron ‘Bish’ Bishop and Ronnie Pike return for a new adrenaline-fuelled three-part series set in Cape Town. The two detectives from London’s National Crime Agency had been hoping to chill out with a much-needed family holiday, but they’re soon caught up in the terrifying kidnap of a young girl in tonight’s opening episode. Ashley Walters and Noel Clarke are clearly having a great time as the two leads and their chemistry adds heart to a high-octane adventure that pays homage to the US cop shows they love so much.

★★★★ SMA

The Bay, 9pm, ITV

Morven Christie returns as family liaison officer Lisa Armstrong in a second series of the Morecambe-set crime drama. Demoted, Lisa gets the chance to redeem herself when asked to assist on a murder case involving a local family. But the fact that her former protégé is now her boss causes problems, and Lisa’s challenging home life is about to get a whole lot more complicated. The guest cast featured in this promising new case includes Stephen Tompkinson, Sunetra Sarker and Sharon Small.

★★★★ IM

The Truth About Improving Your Mental Health, 9pm, BBC1

This is a must-see for anyone struggling with lockdown or winter blues. Professor Tanya Byron and TV pundit Alex Scott, who has been open about her own experience with depression, look at new treatments, including electrical brain stimulation for insomnia and the use of probiotic supplements in alleviating symptoms of anxiety and depression. There are also techniques to try, such as doing a mental task while exercising, which has been shown to be a mood booster.

★★★★ HD

Best box set to watch

Not Going Out, series 1 to 10, BBC iPlayer

With series 11 of Not Going Out currently airing on BBC1, what better time to catch up with the past 10 series of the show and find out how Lee (Lee Mack) and Lucy (Sally Bretton) went from being young, free and single, to married with three kids. There are plenty of laughs and many famous faces making appearances across the 10 series which are currently available to stream on iPlayer.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Slumdog Millionaire, 11.20pm, Film4

This 2008 drama from director Danny Boyle was a cinematic global smash hit (remember them?) and won eight Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director. It tells the story of Mumbai teenager Jamal, a contestant on India’s version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? and features Bollywood veterans Anil Kapoor and Irrfan Khan (who died last year aged just 53). But, as Jamal, it’s Dev Patel who shines in his breakout role, leading to parts in films including The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, Lion and The Personal History of David Copperfield.

Live sport

Premier League Football: Leeds Utd v Southampton 5.30pm (k-o 6pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW TV

5.30pm (k-o 6pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW TV Premier League Football: Fulham v Manchester United 7.45pm (k-o 8.15pm), BT Sport 1

7.45pm (k-o 8.15pm), BT Sport 1 Premier League Football: Man City v Aston Villa 7.45pm (k-o 8.15pm), BT Sport 2

Soaps on TV tonight

Emmerdale, 7pm

Coronation Street, 7.30pm & 8.30pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

Don’t miss The Bay on TV tonight – disgraced cop Lisa Armstrong is back on the case

