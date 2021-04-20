TV tonight: our highlights for Wednesday 21st April

The Great British Sewing Bee is just one of the gems on today...

Summer's arrived in the Sewing Room in The Great British Sewing Bee, it's lockdown at Battersea in For the Love of Dogs, and find out what you can get Second Hand for 50 Grand in a new C4 documentary.

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs, 8pm, ITV

It’s not just us humans who go into lockdown. Spare a thought for the dogs at Battersea in tonight’s episode when an outbreak of the potentially fatal parvovirus means they’re quarantined with limited human contact. Paul O’Grady also meets lively nine-week-old beagle cross Marley and an eight-year-old Bichon Frise called Pooch. But it’s 13-year-old staffie Sylvester who’ll melt your heart. He was found tied up to Battersea’s gates and is covered in huge wart-like lumps. All he needs is a home to live out his twilight years, but will anyone be brave enough to take him on?

★★★★ HD

The Great British Sewing Bee, 9pm, BBC1

The 11 remaining contestants feel the heat in the Sewing Room this week as the theme is summer. The Pattern Challenge is to make a pair of paper-bag shorts and there’s a lot of bother with troublesome turn-ups, worrisome waistbands and pesky pockets. Next the sewers have 90 minutes to turn men’s board shorts into a garment for a woman to wear on a summer’s eve, while the final Made-to-Measure task is to make a button-down sundress. Host Joe Lycett brings the sunshine to the room – his jokes and rapport with judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young make this series a joy to watch.

★★★★ JL

Second Hand for 50 Grand, 10pm, C4

A one-off film that looks into the world of very high-end second-hand goods – think Bargain Hunt meets Selling Sunset. We go inside Xupes, who track down some of the most luxurious pre-owned items – from rare Rolexes to the finest jewellery and exclusive handbags. Their clients range from A-listers and sportstars to people like Grant, a window cleaner from Essex whose dad wants to splash out on a Cartier watch for him.

★★★ HD

Arrested Development, seasons one to five, Netflix

Actress Jessica Walter, who died last month aged 80, plays imperious, drink-sodden matriarch Lucille Bluth in this comedy gem about the oddball, selfish members of a once wealthy family who continue to lead extravagant lives despite their assets being frozen.

A Fistful of Dollars, 9pm, Paramount

Sergio Leone’s gritty, gripping and hugely influential spaghetti Western made an international star of Clint Eastwood, as a loner who enters a Mexican town and pits two rival families against each other. Clint squints magnificently but doesn’t have a lot to say, so all eyes are on the dramatic shoot-outs in a plot borrowed from Akira Kurosawa’s samurai classic Yojimbo. James Coburn, Charles Bronson and Richard Harris all turned Eastwood’s role down.

Premier League Football: Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton 5.30pm (k-o 6pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW

5.30pm (k-o 6pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW Premier League Football: Aston Villa v Manchester City 8pm (k-o 8.15pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW

Emmerdale, 7pm

Coronation Street, 7.30pm & 8.30pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

