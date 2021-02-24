TV tonight: our highlights for Wednesday 24th February

The Bay is just one of the gems on today...

It’s the final trip to The Bay, Sandi Toksvig embarks on some more Extraordinary Escapes, and Gordon Ramsay turns quizmaster on Bank Balance. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand-selected recommendations for what’s on TV tonight include three TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Extraordinary Escapes with Sandi Toksvig, 9pm, C4

Sandi and her guest, comedian Sindhu Vee, are in the Highlands and Islands of Scotland to stay in three jaw-dropping properties. First is a former lighthouse keeper’s cottage on a private island off the coast of Skye with just porpoises, seals and minke whales for neighbours. Property two is a contemporary take on a traditional hunting lodge. It cost £20m to build, is dripping in art, furniture, sculptures and everything the most discerning guest could want. The final property is a pint-sized and playful circular aluminium building with views to die for.

★★★★ JL

The Bay, 9pm, ITV

The prime suspect in the murder of Stephen Marshbrook is finally in custody. But this has always looked like a contract killing, so who paid him to pull the trigger? And how is that death connected to the hit-and-run murder of Med? Right up until this final episode, it has been impossible to predict the outcome of what’s been an excellent second series – and there are more twists in store before all is revealed and the other guilty party is brought to justice. Meanwhile, will Penny be proved right about Lisa’s ex, Andy, or has he really turned over a new leaf?

★★★★ IM

Gordon Ramsay’s Bank Balance, 9pm, BBC1

We know what he’s like as a TV chef, but now we get to witness Gordon Ramsay the TV host, as he steps into his first ever role as presenter of a new, high-stakes game show. Devised by Gordon’s own production company and stripped across the next three nights, it tests players to the limit as they try to stack gold bars in different zones of a pivoting, pyramid-shaped structure to win up to £100,000. They need to balance the cash – or watch their fortune crash! Gordon looks right at home in a suit rather than chef’s whites and, with the tension mounting each night, this could soon become a hit!

★★★★ VW

Best box set to watch

Parks and Recreation, seasons one to seven, Netflix/Amazon Prime Video

This witty, feel-good sitcom centres on sunny, can-do mid-level bureaucrat Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler), who is immensely proud of her Indiana home town of Pawnee. Leslie is surrounded by an equally likeable and eccentric group of characters played by, among others, Chris Pratt and Nick Offerman.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Untouchable, Amazon Prime Video

If you’ve been watching Lupin, the enjoyable French crime drama which is currently one of Netflix’s most streamed shows worldwide, you might recognise the lead actor, Omar Sy, and wonder where you’ve seen him before. Apart from roles in Jurassic World and X-Men: Days of Future Past, he was one of the stars of this 2011 feelgood hit about a young Senegalese man who changes the life of a quadriplegic millionaire when he takes a job with him. There has been the inevitable Hollywood remake, The Upside, but this original is by far the best.

Live sport

Champions League Football: Borussia Moenchengladbach v Manchester City 7pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 2

7pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 2 World Indoor Tour Athletics 4.30pm, Eurosport1/BBC iPlayer/BBC Red Button

Soaps on TV tonight

Emmerdale, 7pm

Coronation Street, 7.30pm & 8.30pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss The Bay on TV tonight – dramatic finale

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!