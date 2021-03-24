TV tonight: our highlights for Wednesday 24th March

This Is My House is just one of the gems on today...



Stacey Dooley hosts new guessing game This Is My House, Roman and Martin Kemp go on the final DNA Journey, and the First Dates Hotel is open for business again.

What’s on TV tonight



Best TV shows on TV tonight

DNA Journey, 9pm, ITV

Former EastEnders actor and pop star Martin Kemp, alongside his radio and TV presenter son Roman, delve into their family history. Martin was born and raised in north London, which is where his journey starts. As he discovers tales of female bravery, Roman is in the British Museum to unearth more secrets from the archives. The pair are also surprised to discover a much stronger link to their ancestors than they ever imagined.

★★★★ JL

This Is My House, 9pm, BBC1

If you can’t walk by someone’s front window without having a good look in, this property show is right up your street. Stacey Dooley begins in Kent, having a look around a converted barn owned by Fern, who lives there with her husband Mark and dog Digger. But can celebrity judges – Bill Bailey, Emily Atack, Jamali Maddix, Judi Love and Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen – figure out who the owner is from the four Ferns who all claim to live there? Forget the property ladder, this fun new show is all about the property blather!

★★★★ HD

First Dates Hotel, 9pm, C4/All 4

Fred Sirieix and his team are back in the Italian sun for more matchmaking as a new batch of singletons check in to the hotel for this First Dates spin-off. Hoping to bag a tan and a man is 24-year-old Thalia, who needs a romantic reboot after a string of unhappy relationships. Her date, with Jack, 25, gets off to a great start as the pair bond over a love of sharks. There may be many more fish in the sea, but could Thalia have finally landed a real catch? As dapper dresser Tony, 79, gets to know his date, glamorous Lesley, Winston from rural Wiltshire is shocked to discover he didn’t need to travel so far from home to meet his perfect match.

★★★★ JL

Best box set to watch

Malcolm in the Middle, seasons 1-7, All 4

Before Breaking Bad and Your Honor, Bryan Cranston was best known as the loving but inept dad in this endearing sitcom starring Frankie Muniz, with his wife (Jane Kaczmarek) left to keep their three sons in line.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Keeping Up With the Joneses, 6.55pm, Film4

The worlds of mid-American suburbia and international espionage collide with a bang in this silly but engaging spy comedy, whose sparky cast makes up for a predictable script. Isla Fisher and Zach Galifianakis play the story’s meek cul-de-sac dwelling hero and heroine, who discover that their impossibly perfect new neighbours (Jon Hamm and Gal Gadot) are actually spies

Live sport

World Cup Qualifier Football: Belgium v Wales from 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW TV/S4C

Soaps on TV tonight

Emmerdale, 7pm

Coronation Street, 7.30pm & 8.30pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

Don’t miss DNA Journey on TV tonight – some surprises for the Kemp boys

