TV tonight: our highlights for Wednesday 26th May

New drama Before We Die comes to C4, Channel 5 gives us a glimpse Inside Greggs, and Johnny Vegas Carries On Glamping no more.

Inside Greggs: Britain’s Best Bakery, 8pm, Channel 5

Whether it’s a vanilla slice, a tandoori chicken baguette or a vegan sausage roll, there’s a fair chance that everyone reading this has eaten something from Greggs. The baker long ago expanded out of its Tyneside home and is now the biggest bakery chain in the UK, with sales exceeding £1billion. That’s a lot of steak bakes! So how do they do it? Snacks on standby for a documentary to set tummies rumbling.

★★★ SM

Before We Die, 9pm, C4

Detective Hannah Laing (the always excellent Lesley Sharp) oversees the arrest of her own son, Christian (Patrick Gibson), at the start of this six-part crime drama set in the murky world of Bristol’s eastern European drug gangs. It’s based on the Swedish series of the same name, so we’ll be meeting some very messed-up families as Hannah investigates the disappearance of her married lover (Bill Ward). It’s a top tier crime drama with brilliantly conceived twists – handily the full series is available on All 4 after this first episode airs.

★★★★★ SP

Johnny Vegas: Carry on Glamping, 10pm, C4

After two years of work, Johnny’s glamping site is just 24 hours away from opening. The restored old American school bus and German fire truck both look fabulous and Johnny and his assistant Bev are both over the moon about what they have achieved. ‘I don’t think I’ve been as proud of anything in years,’ says Johnny, fighting back the tears. But the site isn’t complete until Patricia, the old Maltese bus named after Johnny’s mum arrives, and she isn’t coming quietly!

★★★★ JL

The Letdown, seasons one and two, Netflix

Not quite in Motherland’s league, but this Australian comedy about new parents is insightful and sharply written. Audrey (Alison Bell) joins a support group where she makes some quirky friends as they deal with the challenges of coping with your first baby.

Signs, 10pm, GREAT! Movies

Mel Gibson plays the former minister who’s lost his faith in God. But when crop circles start appearing in his fields, he starts to wonder if it is in fact ‘a sign’ from above – could be the almighty, could be aliens. This being an M Night Shyamalan (of The Sixth Sense fame) film, we’re kept guessing till the last minute, while Mel and co-stars Joaquin Phoenix, Abigail Breslin and Rory Culkin are put through their paces. Spooky fun.

Europa League Football: Villarreal v Manchester United 6.30pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 1

Emmerdale, 7pm

Coronation Street, 7.30pm & 8.30pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

Don’t miss Before We Die on TV tonight – edge-of-your-seat drama

