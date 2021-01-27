TV tonight: our highlights for Wednesday 27th January

The Bay is just one of the gems on today...

Lisa’s home life is proving tough in The Bay, Julia Bradbury visits the Isles of Scilly in her Cornwall and Devon Walks, and there are is a new episode of The Repair Shop. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Cornwall and Devon Walks with Julia Bradbury, 8pm, ITV

Julia Bradbury visits the Isles of Scilly this week, which are about 30 miles off the Cornish coast. Her first stop on the archipelago of more than 100 islands is the third largest, St Martin’s, where she begins a five-mile loop encompassing some of the beautiful sandy beaches that the island is famed for. Julia’s next stop is the nearby island of Tresco, where she visits the sub-tropical splendour of Abbey Gardens.

★★★★ JL

The Bay, 9pm, ITV

Lisa (Morven Christie) finds that experience pays off when her sensitive handling of the boy who witnessed a murder elicits clues to the killer’s identity, plus a possible accomplice. Meanwhile, she has an even tougher job on her hands at home, as her own children react to the upheaval in their family life that provided episode one’s cliffhanger ending. Elsewhere, it appears that the deceased may not have been quite the paragon of virtue he appeared to be, and revelations about the family law firm point to a possible motive as the plot thickens nicely.

★★★★ IM

The Repair Shop, 8pm, BBC1

Surely everyone watches this show with a lump in their throat? Don’t expect any different tonight… First through the doors is Rose Werner, who has a poignant keepsake that she wants restoring – a decorative leather box belonging to her late husband, Jim, a Kindertransport refugee, whose parents died in the gas chambers. The box was the only item Jim owned that his parents had touched, so it gets a bit weepy when Rose sees it restored to its former glory again. Among other items in need of restoring are a vintage toy boat, and an Italian chair belonging to Chantal Taylor’s parents, who recently died within eight months of each other.

★★★★ HD

Bridgerton, series one, Netflix

If you still haven’t caught up with it, Shonda Rhimes’ sumptuous drama is wonderful escapism about the complicated love lives of aristocratic families in the Regency era. Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) pretend to be a couple to ward off admirers.

Penguin Bloom, Netflix

Naomi Watts stars in this tear-jerking true tale about an Australian woman who is saved by a magpie. She plays mum-of-three Sam Bloom, who falls from a rotting rooftop while on holiday with her husband (Andrew Lincoln) and three boys in Thailand, which leaves her paralysed from the chest down and suffering from depression. But when her children bring home a wounded baby magpie that they name Penguin, Sam’s life begins to change as she bonds with the bird and starts the process of her recovery.

Premier League Football: Chelsea v Wolves 5.30pm (k-o 6pm), BT Sport 1

5.30pm (k-o 6pm), BT Sport 1 Premier League Football: Man Utd v Sheffield Utd 8pm (k-o 8.15pm), BT Sport 1

8pm (k-o 8.15pm), BT Sport 1 Premier League Football: Burnley v Aston Villa 5.30pm (k-o 6pm), BT Sport 2

Emmerdale, 7pm

Coronation Street, 7.30pm & 8.30pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

