TV tonight: our highlights for Wednesday 28th April

Paul meets more pooches looking for a new life in For the Love of Dogs, it’s the first headwear week in The Great British Sewing Bee, and there’s a roundabout in need of some TLC on The Repair Shop. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What’s on TV tonight



Best TV shows on TV tonight

The Great British Sewing Bee, 9pm, BBC1

In a Sewing Bee first, tonight the contestants must turn their attention to headwear! The theme is Gent’s Classics so of course it’s not just any old headband or beret but the perfect baker-boy cap. The Transformation Challenge sees them working their magic on men’s jackets and blazers to make a garment for women, while the Made To Measure challenge features a ‘utility jacket’. Expect pockets, panic and plenty of cheeky quips from Joe Lycett.

★★★★★ TL

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs, 8pm, ITV

Every day at Battersea Dogs and Cats home means the start of a difficult journey for a new animal and this week Paul meets heartbroken Skye the American bulldog whose owner is forced to give her up. There’s also Bella the staffie, who’s wary of women, and Milly and Tilly, the Shih Tzus from a puppy farm who don’t know how to behave like normal dogs. There’s also Aiden the former stray who’s the centre’s longest remaining resident but gets so stressed he puts off prospective owners with his barking. Will there be a happy ending for any of these broken-hearted pooches?

★★★★★ NH

The Repair Shop, 8pm, BBC1

Metalwork expert Dom has his work cut out to fix an old metal roundabout brought in by Stella. Her daughters used to love playing with it and now she hopes her grandchildren will do the same. Symbolising loss and renewed hope, it’s a very special and emotional repair. Elsewhere, master saddle maker Suzie is delighted to be brought an actual saddle by Sara, who bought it while having a Wild West adventure. And as Will fixes a wooden box that’s survived two world wars, the Teddy Bear Ladies transform a little singing bear that means the start of a new life for its owner.

★★★★★ JL

Best box set to watch

Friday Night Dinner, seasons one to six, All 4

Paul Ritter, who died on 5 April, aged 54, is the patriarch of an idiosyncratic Jewish family who get together for the traditional Friday night dinner in this quirky comedy co-starring Tamsin Greig, Simon Bird and Tom Rosenthal.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Teenager Bukky Bakray won BAFTA’s Rising Star Award earlier this month and here takes centre stage in her screen debut. Director Sarah Gavron follows up Suffragette with another film about sisters doing it for themselves, but this time we’re in modern London, where British-Nigerian teenager Rocks (Bukky) tries to hold things together and look after her younger brother after their mother leaves. A story about kids in jeopardy doesn’t sound like a barrel of laughs, but there’s a lot of street-smart humour here, thanks to a livewire cast and a lot of improvising.

Live sport

Champions League Football: Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City 7pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 2



Soaps on TV tonight

Emmerdale, 7pm

Coronation Street, 7.30pm & 8.30pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

