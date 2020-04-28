TV tonight: our highlights for Wednesday 29th April

Three showbiz brothers take a trip to find their Indian roots in Absolutely India: Mancs in Mumbai

Absolutely India: Mancs in Mumbai follows the showbiz Thomas siblings to India, there’s more feelgood with the Sewing Bee contestants and new bizarre comedy drama Code 404. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Code 404, 10pm, Sky One

Line of Duty stars Danny Mays and Stephen Graham join forces for this futuristic new crime caper, in which a top cop gunned down on the job is brought back from the dead to track down his killers – with hilarious results! A year after being shot dead during an undercover sting, DI John Major (Danny) is chosen as the prototype for an experimental police Artificial Intelligence (AI) project and brought back to life! However, Major 2.0 is a “work in progress” and, as he and DI Roy Carver (Stephen) try to track down the criminals, chaos ensues… This is basically what Line of Duty would be like if it were a comedy. So if you enjoy that, there’s a good chance you’ll love this! ★★★★ VW

The Great British Sewing Bee, 8pm, BBC1

With one down and 11 still remaining, we’re into Holiday Week, and Joe Lycett is again wearing a retina-scorching shirt just so we don’t forget. The sewers all follow his lead with a series of outfits bursting with life and colour. The pattern challenge is a straightforward pair of palazzo pants, which need to flare out gently from the hips to satisfy judges Esme and Patrick. Next up, making a silk purse from a sow’s ear of remants, a beach outfit fashioned from old towels – yes, really! And finally for the made-to-measure challenge, a holiday shirt fit for a male model. So even if you don’t like the clothes, the blokes at least are easy on the eye. ★★★★ SM

Absolutely India: Mancs in Mumbai, 8pm, ITV

Showbiz siblings Ryan, Adam and Scott Thomas give Gordon, Gino and Fred a run for their money in this new six-part adventure. Ryan (Jason in Corrie), Adam (Adam in Emmerdale) and Scott (er, Scott in Love Island) set out with soul-singer dad Dougie James to discover their Indian heritage. Like G,G&F there’s plenty of rivalry, but here there’s an intriguing emotional core: the brothers are also exploring why Dougie disappeared from their lives for the best part of five years. Tonight the lads get acquainted with vibrant Mumbai, teach some local kids to say ‘Hello, our kid’ and make a significant breakthrough in their heritage hunt… ★★★★ ER

Best box set to watch

Feel Good, one series, All4



Canadian comic Mae Martin’s semi-autobiographical comedy series deals with serious issues – drug addiction, recovery and a toxic relationship with her mother, played by Friends’ Lisa Kudrow. But at its heart, it’s a love story between Mae and her new girlfriend George (Ghosts’ Charlotte Ritchie), plus it’s wonderfully witty.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Hitchcock, 2.15am, C4

Anthony Hopkins and Helen Mirren are the unlikely choices for the roles of Alfred Hitchcock and his wife Alma Reville, but if you can overlook the fact that Hopkins’ accent is distractingly wobbly and that Mirren looks far too glamorous then this is a breezily entertaining biopic of cinema’s master of suspense and his spouse. You won’t find any startling revelations in the film’s portrait of the couple’s marriage – coming under strain as Hitchcock struggles to bring horror classic Psycho to the screen – but the pair’s snippy banter is great fun. Look out for Scarlett Johansson as Janet Leigh and an uncannily spot-on James D’Arcy as Anthony Perkins.

Absolutely India: Mancs in Mumbai – how will the Taylors cope?

