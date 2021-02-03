TV tonight: our highlights for Wednesday 3rd February

The Bay is just one of the gems on today...

There’s more twists and turns in The Bay this week, the focus is on wellbeing in Secrets of Your Supermarket Food, and Julia Bradbury stops off in Salcombe in her Cornwall and Devon Walks. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Secrets of Your Supermarket Food, 8pm, Channel 5

Sian Williams, Stefan Gates and Nisha Katona focus on diet for a robust immune system. Maintaining a healthy weight is key, so Sian looks at rising obesity levels and compares portion sizes to 30 years ago – with shocking results. We all know caffeine is not a good idea before bed, but who knew that tyramine found in Asian food can disturb sleep? Stefan puts night-time baddies to the test, and Nisha finds alternative superfoods at half the price.

★★★ MC

The Bay, 9pm, ITV

As the investigation into the murder of solicitor Stephen Marshbrook (Stephen Tompkinson) continues, details emerge about his relatives that reveal them to be, in the words of DI Manning (Dan Ryan), ‘not quite the happy family they’d like us to think they are’. Meanwhile, more cracks are showing in the family life of police officer Lisa Armstrong, as her mum Penny (Lindsey Coulson) springs a surprise showdown on her daughter’s ex, Andy (Joe Absolom). The plot is thickening nicely as series two continues, with no obvious prime suspect as yet, and a huge dramatic twist to come in this week’s episode!

★★★★ IM

Cornwall and Devon Walks with Julia Bradbury, 8pm, ITV

Julia Bradbury embarks on the next leg of her walking tour, beginning in the beautiful town of Salcombe in south Devon. Her plan is to walk a section of the South West Coast Path, but first, as every walker knows, no ramble should start with the rumble of an empty stomach, so Julia feasts on the world-famous Salcombe crab before setting out on the dramatic and rugged trail. En route, naturalist Claire helps Julia spot some of the local wildlife and she also catches up with a National Coastwatch volunteer who keeps an eye out for any boats in trouble. Her journey ends at the southernmost point of Devon, Prawle Point, where she admires the stunning views.

★★★★ JL

Best box set to watch

Belgravia, series one, BritBox

If Netflix’s Bridgerton has whetted your appetite for period dramas, this series from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes could feed that craving. Philip Glenister, Tamsin Greig, Jack Bardoe and Ella Purnell star in a tale of secrets at the heart of a prominent family.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Breathe, 9pm, BBC2 (not NI)

Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy star in this inspiring true-life drama about a man given weeks to live who proved medics wrong. Upper-class Englishman Robin Cavendish was struck down by polio in 1950s Kenya, but not only did he survive against doctors’ expectations, he lived life to the full with the help of his wife. While debut director Andy Serkis doesn’t spare us the gritty reality of Robin’s paralysis, the film’s abiding mood is one of high-spirited joy. Tom Hollander and Hugh Bonneville also star.

Live sport

Premier League Football: Burnley v Man City 5.30pm (k-o 6pm), BT Sport 1

5.30pm (k-o 6pm), BT Sport 1 Premier League Football: Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion 8pm (k-o 8.15pm), BT Sport 1

Soaps on TV tonight

Emmerdale, 7pm

Coronation Street, 7.30pm & 8.30pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

