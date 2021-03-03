TV tonight: our highlights for Wednesday 3rd March

The Terror is just one of the gems on today...

BBC2 brings us The Terror, Ben Fogle goes Inside Chernobyl, and Sandi Toksvig makes some Extraordinary Escapes with Prue Leith. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Inside Chernobyl with Ben Fogle, 9pm, Channel 5

Ben Fogle was just 13 in 1986 when reactor No 4 at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant exploded and toxic radiation was released into the air. Now he travels to the site of the disaster to see what is being done to contain the still-deadly radiation and talk to the people who continue to live and work around the site. He also discovers how thrill-seekers are risking their lives to sneak into the exclusion zone and finds out how nature is, against the odds, reclaiming this deadly place.

The Terror, from 9pm, BBC2

This 10-part drama, first shown on AMC channel in 2018, is inspired by a real expedition and tells the tale of two Royal Navy ships that vanished on an Arctic expedition in 1845. The drama begins four years earlier as the ships try to navigate through ice. Conditions are harsh, leadership is divided and the crew are dying. The cast includes Ciaran Hinds and The Crown’s Jared Harris and Tobias Menzies, and while it looks great and sails along with purpose, there’s no escaping this is a bleak and chilling tale.

Extraordinary Escapes with Sandi Toksvig, 9pm, C4

For the final escapes of the series, Sandi Toksvig is in the Cotswolds with her former Bake Off co-star Prue Leith. Their first property is a beautiful treehouse where they try foraging and ‘forest bathing’. House two is a gamekeeper’s cottage that’s been transformed with a vast modern extension of sleek concrete and glass. Prue rustles up lunch while the old friends chat about food and feminism. The final property is a glamorous purpose-built barn on an exclusive private estate, where supermodel Kate Moss designed the interiors. The pair embrace their inner divas as they sip cocktails on the terrace overlooking the private pool.

Behind Her Eyes, Netflix

No marriage is perfect, but few couples share as many dark secrets as David (Tom Bateman) and his partner Adele (Eve Hewson), the mysterious pair at the centre of this dark psychological thriller. Based on the bestselling novel by Sarah Pinborough, this six-part series is told through the eyes of single mum Louise (Grantchester’s Simona Brown), who becomes ensnared in their web of deceit when she falls for David. The lead couple are at their sinister best in this rollicking tale with a final twist that will leave your jaw on the floor…

Watchmen, 9pm, 5Star

An ambitious adaptation of Alan Moore’s celebrated graphic novel, masterminded by Zack Snyder. Jackie Earle Haley plays a masked psychotic vigilante called Rorschach who begins looking into the murder of one of his former band of masked and costumed superhero colleagues, while Billy Crudup is the all powerful, God-like Dr Manhattan.

Scottish Premiership Football: Livingston v Rangers 5.30pm (k-o 6pm), Sky Sports Football/NOW TV

5.30pm (k-o 6pm), Sky Sports Football/NOW TV Championship Football: Stoke City v Swansea City 8pm (k-o 8.15pm), Sky Sports Football/NOW TV

The Terror on TV tonight

