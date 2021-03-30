TV tonight: our highlights for Wednesday 31st March

First Dates Hotel is just one of the gems on today...

It’s an emotional First Dates Hotel, Matt Baker introduces us to Our Farm in the Dales, and new drama The Irregulars is on Netflix. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand-selected recommendations for what’s on TV tonight include three TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Last year, Matt Baker said farewell to showbiz so he could spend more time with his family. Tonight we see he’s certainly managed to do just that! This fly-on-the-wall documentary follows Matt, wife Nicola, and children Molly and Luke as they relocate to Durham. An accident has left Matt’s mum, shepherdess Janice, reassessing her future as a farmer. The Bakers take the bull by the horns and decide to make big changes to rescue the family sheep farm. From fencing to sourcing a new flock, Matt proves he didn’t spend all those years at Blue Peter for nothing! Hearty family viewing.

★★★★ ER

First Dates Hotel, 9pm, C4

This series cheers the soul – it’s bright-and-breezy good fun in the Italian sun – but every so often there’s a match that brings a tear to the eye. That’s what happens with gym owner and ex-military man Richard. He may look tough but he’s a sensitive soul who has Asperger’s, which makes dating extremely challenging. But his date, Emilia, is able to put him at ease and they have a beautiful evening. Also looking for a connection is Andy (pictured top, left), who’s about to go on his first ever date with a man, and police officer Angie, who is hopeful of an arresting evening with her date…

★★★★ JL

Think you’ve seen every possible spin on the Sherlock Holmes saga? Think again – this engaging, action-packed series gives a supernatural take on the work of Baker Street’s finest, while also shifting the spotlight onto a group of youngsters who reluctantly help a mysteriously debilitated Holmes (Henry Lloyd-Hughes) and his business partner Watson (Royce Pierreson). The teens’ first case involves the harrowing disappearance of newborn babies, and they soon realise that a dark, paranormal force is at play. With strong performances, particularly from Thaddea Graham as the gang’s leader, there’s plenty to enjoy whether you love whodunnits or horror.

★★★★ CC

Best box set to watch

The Big Bang Theory, seasons one-12, Netflix

Kaley Cuoco, currently starring in Sky One’s The Flight Attendant, came to fame in this popular, long-running US sitcom. She plays aspiring actor Penny, who lives across the hall from brilliant but socially awkward physicists Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Sheldon (Jim Parsons).

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Sense and Sensibility, 10.25pm, Channel 5

Director Ang Lee brings a whole new sensibility to bear on Jane Austen’s classic novel, with Emma Thompson and Kate Winslet as the two sisters who are deprived of their inheritance. Lee’s vision eschews the chocolate-box photography that plagues most British period movies in favour of something more sombre and moody. Much of the success of the film can also be credited to Thompson, who not only stars but also wrote the fine screenplay.

Live sport

World Cup Football: Northern Ireland v Bulgaria 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Football/NOW

7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Football/NOW World Cup Football: Scotland v Faroe Islands 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW World Cup Football: England v Poland 7.15pm (k-o 7.45pm), ITV

Soaps on TV tonight

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss First Dates Hotel on TV tonight – the start of some beautiful friendships…

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!