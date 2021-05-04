TV tonight: our highlights for Wednesday 5th May

Johnny Vegas: Carry on Glamping is just one of the gems on today...

Johnny Vegas turns campsite owner in Johnny Vegas: Carry on Glamping, Jane Horrocks stars in Sky One’s new comedy Bloods, and more revelations about singer Britney Spears in BBC documentary The Battle for Britney. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Bloods, 10pm, Sky One/NOW

After accidentally activating the defibrillator on his former partner Kevin, paramedic Maleek (series co-creator Samson Kayo) asks his boss if he can go it alone from now on. Despite his claims to be able to carry a stretcher unaided, and to drive the ambulance while simultaneously performing CPR, he’s instead partnered with Wendy (Jane Horrocks) – a divorcee from Nottingham who’s moved to London for a new start. A classic odd-couple comedy follows, as the pair get the measure of each other. With loveable characters and an impressively high hit-rate of gags, this is a comedy to clap for.

★★★★ SP

Johnny Vegas: Carry on Glamping, 10pm, C4

With many of us taking a staycation this year, there’s bound to be demand for glamping. Johnny Vegas is embracing the craze in this new documentary, which follows him and his assistant Bev as they source and renovate five vintage buses for a ‘boutique’ campsite in Wales. It seems the plan is doomed from the start when Johnny and Bev try to get a bus shipped… from Malta! With moments of chaos mixed with tender conversations between family and friends, this showcases Johnny in a whole new light.

★★★★ VW

The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship, 9pm, BBC2

Ever since her breakdown in 2008, singer Britney Spears’ life has been controlled by a conservatorship headed by her dad. But fans have become increasingly concerned about her lack of freedom, as we saw in Sky’s Framing Britney Spears earlier this year. BAFTA-winning journalist Mobeen Azhar travels to the US to meet lawyers, fans and those who know her best to get an insight into the conservatorship and the #FreeBritney campaign.

★★★★ TL

Best box set to watch

Wellington Paranormal, seasons one to three, Sky Box Sets/NOW

Created by Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi and his long-time collaborator, Flight of the Conchords’ Jemaine Clement, this New Zealand mockumentary is a spin-off from their horror spoof What We Do in the Shadows and centres on two clueless cops (Mike Minogue and Karen O’Leary) investigating supernatural incidents in and around the capital.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Walking Out, 7.05pm, Film4

Callow 14-year-old city boy Josh Wiggins joins his reclusive estranged father Matt Bomer for a hunting trip in the snowy wilds of Montana. However, what starts as a rite of passage turns into a grim ordeal when disaster strikes. This superb outdoors adventure by twin-brother directors Alex and Andrew Smith is an engaging combination of coming-of-age tale and rugged survival drama.

Live sport

Champions League Football: Chelsea v Real Madrid 7pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 2





Soaps on TV tonight

Emmerdale, 7pm

Coronation Street, 7.30pm & 8.30pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

