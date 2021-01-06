TV tonight: our highlights for Wednesday 6th January

I am Greta is just one of the gems on tonight...

I am Greta tells the inspiring story of teenage activist Greta Thunberg, while Julia Bradbury brings us the British coastline in all its glory in Cornwall and Devon Walks.

What’s on TV tonight

Best TV shows on TV tonight

I Am Greta, 10.45pm, BBC1/BBC iPlayer

This film follows the meteoric rise of teenage climate-change activist Greta Thunberg, from her solitary protest outside the Swedish Parliament to global fame. Filmmaker Nathan Grossman follows Greta for two years, as she galvanises marches across the world, delivers heartfelt speeches for world leaders and meets global figures, including French President Macron and Pope Francis. Greta’s father helps her juggle home and school life as well as her Asperger’s, in an intimate film that sees Greta sailing to New York to speak at the 2019 UN Climate Action Summit. ★★★★★ RM

Cornwall and Devon Walks, 8.30pm, ITV

There is no substitute for being out in the fresh air, but just watching Julia Bradbury walk along this stunning Cornish route, from Porthcurno Beach to Land’s End, is a tonic. She stops off at the dramatic Minack Theatre before continuing west to Land’s End, where she chats with psychologist Jonathan about why being out in the great outdoors is so vital for our mental health. The beaches are stunning, the sea twinkling and the sky vast – definitely a walk to add to 2021’s very long to-do list. ★★★★ JL

Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back, 10pm, C4

The third series kicks off with chef Gordon Ramsay and his mobile kitchen, or Hell on Wheels as he affectionately calls it, travelling to Lowery’s Seafood Restaurant in Virginia. With two warring brothers in charge, Gordon and co have just 24 hours to turn this frosty and failing family business into a beautiful and harmonious eatery with a menu so tasty customers can’t wait to come back for more. ★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The Cry, BBC iPlayer, series one

This four-part BBC thriller, starring Victoria favourite Jenna Coleman, is a drama not to be missed. When Joanna and Alistair travel to Australia with their baby son, Noah, they are bracing themselves to fight for custody of Alistair’s daughter. But soon their lives start to unravel when they face an unthinkable tragedy. However, not everything is as it seems, and soon Joanna is about to discover that the truth is far worse than she could have ever imagined.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Nanny’s Killer Scandal, C5, 3.15pm

Smarmy billionaire Coby Ryan McLaughlin wants only the best for his two kids and believes he gets it in the perky package of Mia Topalian to work as a nanny. The title of this TV movie suggests otherwise… ★★

Live sport

Manchester United v Manchester City, 7.45pm, Sky Sports

Soaps on TV tonight

Emmerdale, 7pm

Coronation Street, 7.30pm

Hollyoaks 6.30pm

Don’t miss Julia Bradbury in Cornwall and Devon Walks – the perfect escapism.

