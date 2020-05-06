TV tonight: our highlights for Wednesday 6th May

The Great British Sewing Bee continues serving up much needed feelgood TV

What’s in store for Joe Lycett and the Sewing Bee judges tonight? Plus, Lennie James wraps up Save Me Too and the Manc lads and their dad continue their Indian adventure. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What’s on TV tonight



Save Me Too, 9pm, Sky Atlantic, Sky Box Sets and Now TV

Lennie James’ sequel to Save Me ends tonight and, like the first series, it’s been a dark but utterly compelling ride. That’s partly down to Lennie’s performance as Nelly, a man who will not rest (nor take off his manky yellow jacket, nor change his incredibly irritating ringtone) until he has found his missing daughter, but it’s also because of excellent writing, with even the most incidental characters fully fleshed out. In this final episode, Nelly finds himself in an untenable position. ★★★★★ JP

The Great British Sewing Bee, 9pm, BBC1

The 10 remaining sewers get a crèche-course in making children’s clothing. It sounds fun, but it’s anything but child’s play when they’re tasked with making a tricky smocked dress. Transforming sleeping bags into food-themed fancy dress turns out to be much more fun, and soon the sewing room is crammed with pizza, watermelons and even sushi! But the pressure’s back on when they have to create made-to-measure dungarees for adorable child models. Will any of the amateur sewers be reduced to tears… or tantrums? Because whatever way you dress it up, one more person’s going home… ★★★★ ER

Absolutely India: Mancs in Mumbai, 8pm, ITV

It’s back to school for Dougie Thomas and sons Ryan, Adam and Scott when ex-headmistress Blossom Lillywhite adds to what they know about their heritage and sets up a meeting with a relative who can teach them more. The four connect with cousin Keshia, who invites them out. But first they need to smarten up, Mumbai-style. This involves a haircut using fire for Scott, while his twin Adam bravely/foolishly opts for traditional street ear-cleaning. Thoroughly groomed, the lads head to a club where Keshia springs a few surprises. There will be singing! ★★★★ ER

Best box set to watch

Ride Upon the Storm, two series (20 episodes), All4



The performances are superb in this riveting Danish drama centring on a dysfunctional family headed by philandering priest Johannes (The Killing’s Lars Mikkelsen), who begins to have doubts about his faith.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Nowhere Boy, 11.10pm, Film4

John Lennon would have been 80 this year but this biopic concentrates on the years before he’d even turned 20. Aaron Johnson is brilliant as the troubled teenager living with his strict Aunt Mimi (Kristin Scott Thomas) and beloved Uncle George (David Threlfall) in 1950s suburban Liverpool. It’s a comfortable but fairly drab existence, but then his mother, Julia (Anne-Marie Duff), re-enters his life…



Soaps on TV tonight

