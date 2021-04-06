TV tonight: our highlights for Wednesday 7th April

Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs is just one of the gems on today...

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs is back, ITV remembers The Day Will and Kate Got Married, and new comedy The Grinder comes to FOX. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand-selected recommendations for what’s on TV tonight include three TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

The Day Will and Kate Got Married, 9pm, ITV

It’s been 10 years since Prince William and Kate Middleton wed in a ceremony watched by millions and this new documentary gives insights into what went on behind the scenes. One of the most shocking is a revelation from Met Police Gold Commander Bob Broadhurst about fears that a car bomb was outside The Goring Hotel, where Kate stayed before the wedding. We also learn secrets about the dress and Kate’s uncle, Gary Goldsmith, tells of the kind words from Prince Charles about his new daughter-in-law in his speech.

★★★ HD

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs, 8pm, ITV

Paul O’Grady returns to Battersea Dogs and Cats Home and, almost as soon as he walks through the door, he’s met by a three-month-old mite-infested spaniel cross. Worryingly, staff think he could have come from a puppy farm, which appears to be on the increase thanks to the demand for dogs during lockdown. Meanwhile, Paul also falls in love with a timid 18-month-old Rottweiler called Jenny, and there’s a first for Battersea when a family of rabbits are brought in after being abandoned at a bus stop…

★★★★ HD

The Grinder, from 9pm, FOX/NOW

This new comedy stars Rob Lowe as actor Dean Sanderson Jr, best-known for starring in a TV legal drama. When the series is cancelled, Dean joins his family’s real-life law firm – despite having no legal qualifications – much to the chagrin of his attorney brother Stewart (Fred Savage). Co-stars include Silicon Valley’s Kumail Nanjiani and Seinfeld’s Jason Alexander.

★★★★ RMC

Best box set to watch

Bates Motel, seasons one to five, BBC iPlayer

The Good Doctor’s Freddie Highmore found US TV fame playing the young Norman Bates in this contemporary prequel to 1960’s Psycho. It explores the dark, twisted relationship between the teenager and his mother, Norma (Vera Farmiga).

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Moonlit Night, 7.30pm, Sky Cinema Premiere/NOW

Jenny Slate is excellent as she dials it down playing a disgruntled New York artist offered a job assisting famed, but monumentally cranky Norwegian painter Fridtjov Såheim with a project in his homeland. It’s to paint an entire barn using only variations on yellow, far out in rural Norway and situated close to a reconstructed Viking village for tourists, which has Zach Galifianakis as its chief. An episodic movie that is a pleasantly entertaining, quietly amusing experience, even with its pointless love element thrown in. And the Norwegian landscapes are genuinely breathtaking.

Live sport

Champions League Football: FC Porto v Chelsea 7.30pm, BT Sport 2

Soaps on TV tonight

Emmerdale, 7pm

Coronation Street, 7.30pm & 8.30pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs on TV tonight – we’ve missed you!

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!