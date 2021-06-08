TV tonight: our highlights for Wednesday 9th June

In the Footsteps of Killers is just one of the gems on TV tonight...

In the Footsteps of Killers, 10pm, C4

In this three-part series, Silent Witness star Emilia Fox teams up with criminologist Professor David Wilson to examine three cold cases. The first is the disappearance of two boys from Chelmsley Wood, near Birmingham, on Boxing Day night in 1996, who were dubbed ‘the milk carton kids’ because they were the first missing children to appear on milk cartons. There’s as much of a crime-drama as a documentary feel to this, and after Emilia and David have conducted interviews, followed up leads and revisited the scene of the crime, what they discover will leave you in little doubt as to what probably happened that night. The question is, will the guilty party ever be brought to justice?

★★★★ IM

The Great British Sewing Bee, 9pm, BBC1

The tension ramps up in the sewing room as the four remaining sewers, Farie, Raph, Rebecca and Serena, compete to see who will make it to the all-important final next week. The theme is 1940s and first they must make men’s trousers that epitomised the decade, known as ‘Oxford bags’, they were perfect for dancing the Jitterbug and swing. Meanwhile the transformation challenge sees them turning parachutes into glamorous evening dresses and Dior’s New Look is the inspiration for the pattern challenge. Will Farie finish in time? Who is left fumbling with flies? And whose Oxford bags does judge Patrick want to wear? Watch those needles fly! ★★★★★ TL

Loki, Disney+