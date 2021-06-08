TV tonight: our highlights for Wednesday 9th June

In the Footsteps of Killers is just one of the gems on TV tonight...
Silent Witness actor Emilia Fox turns investigator as she examines real life cold cases In the Footsteps of Killers, it’s the semi-final of The Great British Sewing Bee and Tom Hiddleston returns as Loki in a new Disney+ drama.
In the Footsteps of Killers, 10pm, C4
In this three-part series, Silent Witness star Emilia Fox teams up with criminologist Professor David Wilson to examine three cold cases. The first is the disappearance of two boys from Chelmsley Wood, near Birmingham, on Boxing Day night in 1996, who were dubbed ‘the milk carton kids’ because they were the first missing children to appear on milk cartons. There’s as much of a crime-drama as a documentary feel to this, and after Emilia and David have conducted interviews, followed up leads and revisited the scene of the crime, what they discover will leave you in little doubt as to what probably happened that night. The question is, will the guilty party ever be brought to justice?
★★★★ IM
The Great British Sewing Bee, 9pm, BBC1
The tension ramps up in the sewing room as the four remaining sewers, Farie, Raph, Rebecca and Serena, compete to see who will make it to the all-important final next week. The theme is 1940s and first they must make men’s trousers that epitomised the decade, known as ‘Oxford bags’, they were perfect for dancing the Jitterbug and swing. Meanwhile the transformation challenge sees them turning parachutes into glamorous evening dresses and Dior’s New Look is the inspiration for the pattern challenge. Will Farie finish in time? Who is left fumbling with flies? And whose Oxford bags does judge Patrick want to wear? Watch those needles fly! ★★★★★ TL
Loki, Disney+
You can’t keep a good trickster down, and despite having died in Avengers: Infinity War at the hands of Thanos, the fan favourite character Loki – the Norse God of Mischief played by Tom Hiddleston – returns in this six-part series. It follows an alternate timeline where Loki escaped from custody in 2012 and never perished – but in this story, his existence comes to the attention of the Time Variant Authority, the organisation which monitors the timeline. They offer him a choice: get erased from existence due to being an illicit variant, or help them to fix the timeline and fight a greater threat…
★★★★ SP
Best box set to watch on TV tonight
Before We Die, seasons one and two, All 4
Not the new UK version on C4, but the original Swedish series. When her colleague disappears, detective Hanna (Marie Richardson) takes over his text-message contact with the undercover operative he has placed inside a crime syndicate.
Best film to watch on TV tonight
The October Man, 10.30am, Talking Pictures TV
In this first-class thriller, John Mills is outstanding as a man who, haunted by his past, checks in to a hotel and becomes the prime suspect when a guest is murdered. Director Roy Baker (helming his first film) perfectly combines direction, set design and photography to conjure up the interiors of the seedy hotel in which the pressures of the past catch up with Mills in violent fashion. The girl at the start of the film is played by John’s daughter, Juliet, then aged five.
★★★★ DQ
Live sport
- French Open Tennis: Roland-Garros 9.30am – 10.30pm, ITV4
- Vitality T20 Blast Cricket 5.15 – 9pm, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW
