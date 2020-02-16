Pierce Harris is up to his old tricks...

There is terror heading for Emmerdale next week when Vanessa Woodfield finds herself being held captive by Pierce Harris… but is isn’t just her life in danger, he also has her son, Johnny, too.

Vanessa finds herself in line to become Pierce’s next victim when he lures her into a trap by kidnapping Johnny.

But Vanessa’s nightmare is only just beginning, because next week she will find herself tied up and desperately wondering where her son is.

Pierce knows he has got Vanessa right where he wants her as she pleads for information on Johnny, but as she struggles to free herself from his ties, Pierce turns on a baby monitor and Vanessa is relieved to hear the sound of Jonny laughing.

However her relief soon turns to fear when when Pierce threatens to turn it off again if she steps out of line and tries to escape again.

Vanessa is incredulous as Pierce talks about how he is going to win Rhona back around and make her fall in love with him again… but as he tries to convince her that he is a changed man Vanessa can see that Pierce is more unhinged than ever before.

Vanessa tries to get information from Pierce about his misguided plan to win Rhona back, but before he can reveal too much he is distracted by a voicemail on Vanessa’s phone.

As the hours tick by, Vanessa becomes increasingly more convinced that she is going to be killed once she stops being any use to Pierce.

But will she be killer Pierce’s next victim? And who is on the phone that has got Pierce all flustered?

And where is little Johnny? Could both Vanessa and her son find themselves following in Graham Foster’s footsteps?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.