There's trouble erupting between two of Summer Bay's most notorious families in today's Home and Away...

Having a new baby in the family is supposed to be a happy time, but in Home and Away the arrival of baby Grace has only caused drama for the Morgan family as Justin clashes with Robbo.

With Grace’s mum Tori still fighting for her life in hospital after collapsing shortly after giving birth to her daughter, everyone is on edge, worried about whether she will pull through.

But while Justin is terrified that his sister might never wake up, Robbo has been thrown in at the deep end with his dad duties and is trying to get to grips with looking after a newborn baby.

While Robbo is proving to be a great dad, he came to blows with Justin at the end of last week as Justin told him that he thought Grace should be living with him at the Morgan house.

But instead of calmly talking about the situation, Justin made things worse by getting Robbo’s back up and now the pair are barely talking to one another.

While baby Grace is oblivious to the drama unfolding around her, Justin’s daughter Ava is old enough to realise that her dad isn’t happy and, in today’s Home and Away, she is worried that his fight with Robbo means that she will never get to meet her new baby cousin.

While Justin refuses to take Ava to see Grace, Mason is left to look after his niece while Justin argues with Leah about what is best for Grace.

Leah can see that Justin is lashing out because he is worried about Tori, but fighting with Robbo is the last thing his sister would want, but while he is so angry, Justin just can’t see it.

Despite the fact he is going against Justin’s wishes, Mason eventually takes Ava to meet her cousin, and when they get to Robbo’s house they’re stunned to see he is calm, in control, and that Grace couldn’t be in better hands – nothing like the monster Justin is making him out to be.

But while Mason can see that Robbo is a great dad, Justin is still fuming and when Robbo fails to return his calls he marches over to the house for round two of their fight.

As the pair clash once again, Robbo is fuming when Justin wakes the baby and dramatically throws him out… but not before Justin delivers a bombshell – he is going to take him to court to get Grace back where she belongs.

Everyone knows Robbo isn’t a man to be messed with, especially when it comes to his family… is this a fight that Justin is going to regret taking on?

Watch Home and Away every weekday at 1.15pm and 6pm on Channel 5